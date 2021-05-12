Throughout the years, Minecraft has grown in popularity. This can easily be seen when looking at the number of viewers on Twitch. Minecraft streamers on Twitch rack up an unbelievable amount of concurrent viewers on each stream.

Many players may wonder who takes the Minecraft Twitch crown. Hardcore Twitch viewers will likely know who the top streamer is, however they may be shocked to see how the other four are ranked.

Top 5 most popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch as of 2021

#5 - RanbooLive

A picture of RanbooLive, who's face is still a mystery

Coming in at number five on the list is the mysterious RanbooLive.

Shortly blowing up on Twitch due to being raided by over 5000 raiders from Punz's stream, the popular Minecraft player Dream became friends with RanbooLive. The rest was history.

RanbooLive currently has an average concurrent view count of 98.9 thousand viewers. Even though he is at the bottom of the list, that number is absolutely nothing to sneeze at, and most Twitch streamers will agree with that.

#4 - Tubbo

Tubbo's official image on Twitch (Image via Tubbo)

Coming in at number four is Tubbo, another member of the Dream SMP server.

Surpassing one million Twitch followers in November of last year, Tubbo's legacy has been cemented in the Minecraft community. Funnily enough, he also used to be an international trampolinist.

Tubbo is placed just slightly above RanbooLive, with an average concurrent view count of 107 thousand.

#3 - dreamwastaken

Dream's creepy Twitter profile picture (Image via Dream)

Taking the Minecraft Twitch bronze medal is the legendary Dream. He is, obviously, also a member of the Dream SMP server.

Almost everyone on the internet knows who Dream is. His YouTube channel is one of the fastest growing channels in YouTube history, gaining over 10 million subscribers in a little over a year.

Dream is significantly more popular on Twitch than Tubbo, with an average concurrent view count of 120,000.

#2 - GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound in his natural habitat (Image via GeorgeNotFound/Twitch)

GeorgeNotFound takes the Minecraft Twitch silver medal due to his insane and consistent popularity.

GeorgeNotFound is a member of the Dream SMP server along with everyone else on this list. GeorgeNotFound's popularity comes from his "Minecraft but..." and "Minecraft Hunter vs. Speedrunner" videos, which rack up millions of views within days.

GeorgeNotFound has an average concurrent view count of 158,000 viewers, which is significantly larger than Dream's.

Shown in the video above is one of GeorgeNotFound's extremely popular manhunt videos, which gained over 3.5 million views in a few weeks.

#1 - TommyInnit

TommyInnit looking directly into the souls of the viewers (Image via Pinterest)

TommyInnit wins the Minecraft Twitch gold medal with flying colors as he is significantly more popular than every other streamer on the list.

TommyInnit began consistently streaming since 2018, playing games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Hypixel. His popularity within the Hypixel server was the spark to his popularity, and when Hypixel blew up in 2019, so did he. TommyInnit is one of the, if not the, fastest growing Twitch streamers of all time.

With an insane average concurrent view count of 243,000 viewers, no one on this list even comes close to his popularity.

