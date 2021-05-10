Minecraft Bedrock player creates a simple zipline

A Minecraft Bedrock player, who goes by the name of u/cluedo_san, recently uncovered a glitch that allows for an amazing zipline capability. Unfortunately, this glitch is only available in the Bedrock Edition, and this popular Reddit post could prompt Mojang to patch it.

Players should take advantage of this glitch while it is available to create super useful builds.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a simple zipline

The Build

This image shows visually how the glitch is performed (Image via u/cluedo_san on Reddit)

The post starts with OP holding a Bucket of Water next to their zipline. They then proceed to dump the water in a nearby hole and jump in. This hole leads to the entrance of the zipline.

To put it in the simplest terms, this build takes advantage of a glitch that causes the player to get stuck at the bottom of a block. To do this, the player must be in "laying down mode" while swimming.

The player can then move forward towards the zipline and continue forward without following. A genius build by the OP. Let's hope that Mojang decides to keep this useful glitch in Minecraft.

Reactions

Another slighly shorter explanation (Image via Reddit)

Many players were extremely eager to know how this glitch was performed. One Redditor simply explains this glitch, and even states that it can be done with any block.

Java does need more bugs (Image via Reddit)

Ironically, some players were disappointed that this glitch didn't exist in the Java Edition of Minecraft. Sometimes glitches are not always a bad thing, it seems.

OP found a way to literally delete gravity (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors found it humorous how the OP managed to completely get around the whole gravity thing. Hopefully this glitch will allow for tons of amazing builds in the Bedrock Edition.

Cheap shots at Bedrock players (Image via Reddit)

It is an ongoing joke between Java players that the Bedrock Edition is inferior. Thus, it is funny that this great feature is only in the Bedrock Edition. One Redditor took a cheap shot at Bedrock, however this player is most likely jealous that they cannot create a sweet zipline.

