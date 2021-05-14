A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/quesadillayuhhh recently created a "world error" in the Overworld.

This build is supposed to represent a glitch in Minecraft, which involves bits of the Nether spilling into the Overworld.

In the post above, players will see just how much work the original poster (OP) put into this build.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a "world error"

The Build

This build was made to represent an error in the Overworld, where bits of the Nether have infected a plains biome.

The post begins with a bird's-eye view of the build, which is reminiscent of a ravine but miscolored.

As the video continues, the OP gets closer and closer to the "world error". When the OP enters the build, players can see tons of small details and features such as bridges, lanterns, and other passageways.

One half of the error consists of Warped Forest biome features, while the other half is made out of Crimson Forest blocks and plants. A river of lava can be seen at the bottom of this special ravine.

Reactions

Many Minecraft Redditors were extremely impressed with the OP's build. One Redditor even called it a "god build," which can only be interpreted as the highest of compliments.

One Redditor had the amazing idea of adding the structures in the build to Minecraft and have Ruined Portals spawn inside of them.

Named the Nether Breakout, these structures would represent a large area in which the Nether seems to infect the Overworld.

In this thread, the OP revealed that he was thinking about adding other additions outside of the build to make it seem less conspicuous.

A Reddit user suggested that adding a few trees or some terraforming would take this build to the next level. The OP responded by saying that he planned on doing just that, but the build took three hours to create and he was ready to get it posted.

The OP also revealed that this build was initially a natural ravine.

Here are some more reactions to the OP's amazing build:

