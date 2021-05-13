Top 5 ways to acquire food easily in Minecraft

Food is one of the first items that a Minecraft player should have. Without a solid supply of food, players will find themselves constantly worrying about their next meal, which will lead to less productivity.

Minecraft players should ideally begin to acquire food immediately after deciding where to build their base.

How to acquire food easily in Minecraft

#5 - Fishing

A gorgeous fishing hut built in a mountain valley (Image via u/Zzer0ne on Reddit)

Fishing is a great way to quickly acquire food in Minecraft. With only sticks and strings, players can get tons of food for themselves in a short period of time. In addition to food, players also have the chance to catch some overpowered loot.

Fishing is ranked fifth on this list because it must be done manually, unlike some of the other techniques below.

#4 - Animal Farm

An animal farm will provide infinite food for players in Minecraft (Image via u/Gustavolsso on Reddit)

Animal farms are an amazing way to acquire food in Minecraft. However, it is certainly more difficult than most of the techniques on this list.

If the player is willing to put in the work to build one, an animal farm will provide infinite and highly saturating food all the way into the late game.

#3 - Potato Farm

The largest potato farm that most players will ever see (Image via u/Ralseismyfursona on Reddit)

Potatoes are a great way for players to saturate their hunger bar in Minecraft.

Unlike most growable crops, potatoes can be cooked to provide extra hunger saturation. When provided bonemeal, players can amass a large collection of potatoes extremely quickly.

#2 - Mushroom Stew

A massive mushroom farm (Image via u/Hockinator on Reddit)

Mushrooms are an amazing source of food in Minecraft as they quickly spread in dark conditions.

All that Minecraft players need to do is dig a dark room underground and place a few mushrooms in it. They will then slowly spread and can be combined into a wooden bowl for great hunger saturation.

#1 - Wheat Farm

A massive and aesthetically pleasing wheat farm (Image via u/GenghisKile on Reddit)

Wheat Farms are the most commonly created farms in Minecraft. All the player needs is a few seeds and a hoe. Seeds can be found from breaking long grass, and a hoe can easily be built with only wood and sticks.

Once the player has tilled some wet dirt, they can plant the seed, and it will eventually grow. Players are recommended to give the plant bonemeal for the quickest food wheat accumulation.

Players can combine their wheat into some tasty bread, which is a great source of food.

