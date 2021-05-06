Full list of Minecraft potions and their effects as of May 2021

Potions are an important feature in Minecraft. They allow players to easily defeat bosses, travel in lava/water and even increase jump height. While players can complete Minecraft without brewing a single potion, it would definitely slow down their progress.

All Minecraft players should be aware of the various potions that are available to them so that they can be prepared for any situation in the game.

All Minecraft potions and their effects as of May 2021

Positive Potions

A 3D render of a Water Bottle and Potion of Regeneration (Image via custom cursor)

The majority of potions in Minecraft have positive effects. These potions and their effects are listed below:

Potion of Regeneration: Restores Health over time

Potion of Swiftness: Increases movement speed

Potion of Fire Resistance: Gives immunity to heat damage

Potion of Healing: Instantly restores health

Potion of Night Vision: Visually brightens every block to light level 15

Potion of Strength: Increases melee damage

Potion of Leaping: Increases jump heigh, reduces fall damage

Potion of Water Breathing: Prevents oxygen bar from depleting

Potion of Invisibility: Makes player model disappear.

Potion of Slow Falling: Slows falling speed, and completely removes fall damage

Potion of Luck: Increases luck by one (Java Edition)

Negative Potions

A player emitting Poison particles (Image via Minecraft forum)

Negative potions can be used to harm other players or mobs and even the user of the potion. These potions are listed below:

Potion of Poison: Deals damage over time, cannot kill

Potion of Weakness: Reduces melee damage

Potion of Slowness: Slows players and mobs

Potion of Harming: Deals instant damage

Potion of Decay: Provides wither effect, dealing damage over time (Bedrock Edition)

Mixed Potions

Alex crafting a Potion of the Turtle Master (Image via Mojang)

A mixed potion is a potion with both negative and positive effects.

Currently, the only mixed potion in Minecraft is the Potion of the Turtle Master. This potion slows down the player significantly. However, it also significantly reduces the damage they take.

