How to build an underground survival bunker in Minecraft

Underground survival bunkers in Minecraft are extremely useful for players in the game world.

They provide significant protection to players' valuable resources, all while being hidden from potential intruders.

How can Minecraft players build an underground survival bunker in the game?

The Build

An intricate and detailed underground bunker (Image via b

Building an underground bunker in Minecraft is quite simple. Bunkers are supposed to be hidden and inconspicuous, so players must find a spot where they are not likely to be found.

Once they find a spot, players can dig into the ground, creating any sort of entrance they want. If this bunker is not meant to be hidden, players can create a cool entrance like a vault door or a Piston door.

A survival bunker must have all of the essentials, such as food, water, and storage. As such, the player must be sure to dig out enough room to be able to hold all of these essentials.

Food

A large underground survival bunker stacked with crops for sustainability (Image via u/PandaRX8 on Reddit)

An effective underground survival bunker is essential for the player to be able to live in it without ever coming outside.

Players must, therefore, add a sustainable source of food inside their survival bunker. As seen in the image above, the player has grown Sweet Berries and Wheat in his survival bunker, which will provide decent sustainability.

A better option for food is to bring two animals of any type into the bunker to start an animal farm. This will allow for better saturation instead of crop foods.

Essentials

An Enchanting Table, which is essential for every underground bunker (Image via minecraftforum)

In addition to the food supply, underground survival bunkers also require a few more things.

An Enchanting Table is absolutely necessary for any base as it provides the ability to enchant tools to become extremely powerful.

An Anvil should also be available in the player's survival base as it will help craft even stronger items.

If the Minecraft player satisfies most of these requirements, they will have a fully operational underground survival bunker that should withstand the harsh environments of the Overworld.

