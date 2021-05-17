Minecraft Redditor creates datapack which allows players to customize fish

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/frankmestres recently posted an amazing creation that allows players to customize tropical fish in the game.

As seen in the Reddit post above, players who use this datapack have the ability to customize their own tropical fish. They can also pick it up in a bucket and place it elsewhere.

Here is a link to the OP's datapack.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates datapack that allows players to customize fish

The Datapack

An image of the original poster placing his custom fish in a pond (Image via u/frankmestres on Reddit)

As mentioned before, this datapack allows any player to customize the shape and color of a tropical fish.

The original poster (OP) can be seen scrolling through designs and colors available for customization. After the OP created a fish that is to his liking, he picked it up in a bucket.

The OP then moved towards a pond that contains many custom fish and placed his fish there to prove that it works as intended.

Reactions

Minecraft Redditors were extremely happy to see this creation. One user, in particular, is excited to create their own Koi ponds to accompany their builds.

In response to this comment, the OP provided a link to his datapack, which can be found here.

OP provides a link to his datapack in this thread (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor questioned whether the fish have all of the variants without the datapack.

The code for every variant of fish is in Minecraft, and the OP just makes each variant easily accessible within the game.

(Image via Reddit)

In this thread, another Reddit user requested that a _jeb fish be added to this data pack, just like the iconic _jeb sheep that cycles through every color on repeat.

(Image via Reddit)

This Minecraft Redditor simply complimented the OP for creating such an innovative datapack.

(Image via Reddit)

Listed below are a few notable reactions to the OP's datapack:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

