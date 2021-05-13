Best biomes for homes in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft has dozens of beautiful biomes in which players can build their home bases.

Flat biomes provide players with an easier experience while building. However, players with a flat biome base will have to build more defenses compared to a base built in the ocean, such as the one in the image above.

Listed below are a few biomes that provide an easy building experience while having decent defensive capabilities.

What biomes are ideal for homes in Minecraft (2021)?

Plains

A large Plains biome with nearby tree access for wood (Image via Minecraft)

One of the best overall biomes to build a base in is the Plains biome. However, not all plains biomes are created equal.

Due to its flat nature, players won't have to terraform much before building. Additionally, plain biomes tend to have an abundance of animals which allows for the quick creation of animal farms.

A great plains biome for base-building ideally has nearby access to water, trees, and sand. Without access to at least two of these three resources, players will have a hard time building their base.

Snowy Tundra

A stunning base built in a Snowy Tundra biome (Image via u/TrickyYogi95472 on Reddit)

Similar to the plains biome, the Snowy Tundra is a flat biome that typically doesn't have many trees.

Due to the lack of trees, the ideal Snowy Tundra biome for base-building will have to be located near some type of forest biome.

Snowy Tundras provide a different building aesthetic when compared to the plains biome. The build seen in the image above would look completely out of place if built in a plains biome.

Mushroom Fields

A good idea of what to expect in a Mushroom Fields biome (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

Albeit rare, the Mushroom Fields biome is amazing to build a base on.

Firstly, it is an extremely flat biome and won't require much terraforming. Additionally, hostile mobs do not spawn at all in the Mushroom Fields. This will provide quite a peaceful Minecraft experience, which is desirable for many players.

Ocean

Some of the underwater structures found in Ocean biomes (Image via Mojang)

While slightly difficult to build on, ocean biomes will provide an amazing defense against hostile mobs and players.

Players can create their own tree farms so that they do not have to travel back to land every time they need wood. The toughest part about building on an ocean biome is access to animals. However, animals can be brought over by boat and then quickly bred.

In addition to the extra security, an ocean is a completely flat biome that requires zero terraforming in order to build.

Seen in the video above is an amazing ocean biome build that may inspire some players to try building an ocean base themselves.

