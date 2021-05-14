Haste effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Haste is a useful yet overlooked status effect in Minecraft. This effect is ideal for players who love to mine as it increases mining efficiency.

This status effect also increases attack speed, which can be extremely useful when fighting a hoard of hostile mobs.

Haste effect in Minecraft

Causes

An example of the different sized Beacons that can provide the Haste status effect (Image via Pinterest)

The level one Haste effect can be obtained through the use of a beacon.

This beacon will be able to provide Haste at any of the sizes seen in the image above. Haste is one of the two initial status effects available, next to movement speed.

Once the beacon is placed on top of a level four pyramid, players will be able to acquire the Haste II status effect.

Effects

An image of the beacon menu seen when using a Beacon (Image via Minecraft)

When applied at level one, the Haste effect provides a 10% increase to attack speed and a 20% increase to mining speed.

Players must make sure that they are located within the range of effect for the beacon or else the status effect will wear off in a matter of seconds.

When applied at level two, the Haste effect provides an additional 10% to attack speed as well as an additional 20% increase to mining speed.

These status effects are amazing for players who are looking for diamonds, as they will increase their strip-mining capabilities.

Haste is also useful in combat situations since players will have an increased attack speed to deal with mobs.

Players can also use commands to increase the effectiveness of Haste, although this would technically be considered cheating.

The video above shows what happens when the player combines an Efficiency V pickaxe with Haste II.

