5 best features of Minecraft Education Edition that players should know about

The Minecraft Education Edition serves as a learning platform for students in the digital environment of the game.

This version of Minecraft provides valuable features that help educators teach students a multitude of subjects.

The Minecraft Education Edition provides multiple lesson plans that are separated by age, group and subject. Some of the subjects that can be downloaded in the Education Edition are history, gaming, and visual arts.

Key features of the Minecraft Education Edition

#5 - Chalkboard

A size comparison of the three different chalkboards (Image via Mojang)

The chalkboard is a great way for students to absorb information through text.

These chalkboards can be used to discuss goals for learning and to give explicit instructions to students within the game.

#4 - Camera + Porfolio

A cute image of a student documenting some important moments (Image via gumbyblockhead)

Cameras and portfolio features are an amazing way to track a student's learning progression in the game.

Students can document all the important moments and achievements that they have accomplished during their Minecraft Education experience.

#3 - Element Constructor

A great look at some of the different Chemistry related blocks (Image via thejournal)

The Element Constructor is an amazing tool that allows students to learn chemistry while having fun at the same time.

This block allows students to create elements based on their atomic structure. Players have the ability to adjust the number of Protons, Neutrons, and Electrons with the simple swipe of a slider.

The Element Constructor is a wholesome and fun way to get students interested in chemistry.

#2 - Agent

An image of the cute Agent mob (Image via Mojang)

It is becoming increasingly important for students to understand the basics of computer science. This is why the Agent is one of the best features in the Minecraft Education Edition.

The Agent is a programmable mob that will perform actions based on how it is programmed. Coded in the Scratch programming language, the Agent can perform many tasks such as attacking, dropping, tilling, and move.

#1 - Easy Classroom Collaboration + Classroom Mode

An image of the Classroom Mode menu that shows student's location as well as a chat. (Image via Mojang)

The Classroom Mode menu (seen above) allows teachers to easily monitor, communicate and teleport to their students without being present with them physically.

The video above provides an in-depth explanation of everything teachers and students need to know about the Classroom Mode.

The Easy Classroom Collaboration feature allows up to 30 students to play in a single world without the need to set up a server.

