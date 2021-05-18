How to build a driveable car in Minecraft easily

Many Minecraft players want to drive a car without creating a monstrous Redstone contraption. Luckily, there is an efficient and fast technique that will have them driving a car in only a few minutes.

This build only requires a few blocks, including Honey, Observers, and Sticky Pistons. Due to its inexpensive building costs, players in both Creative and Survival mode can build this redstone car.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more

How can players build a driveable car in Minecraft?

A Minecraft player riding on his brand new car (Image via NCPicker on Youtube)

Building a working car in Minecraft has never been easier due to the useful Honey and Observer blocks.

Since Honey blocks connect to each other as well as other blocks, all of them are pushed by a piston when a connecting block is pushed.

The video above provides a 60-second tutorial on how to create this simple build.

The creator of this technique, NC Picker, begins by placing an Observer block and connecting a Sticky Piston to it. He then connects his Honey blocks to another Piston. The regular Piston pushes the car forward, while the Sticky Piston pulls it forward.

The Observer allows for constant activation of these Pistons, making the car move forward continuously.

At the end of the video, the creator hops on his newly built vehicle and drives off into the distance.

Also read: Top 5 fastest growing Minecraft Twitch streamers as of May 2021

Other Info

Players should be aware that all the blocks in the build, except for the Honey, Observer, and Piston blocks, can be swapped out for other blocks.

This build can be recreated in many ways and can look completely different from the car in the video. Players are highly recommended to experiment with this technique to create some amazing cars.

Also read: 5 best potions to use during the Ender Dragon fight in Minecraft