Minecraft Redditor creates a "hidden" storage room

Hidden storage rooms are essential for Minecraft players who either do not trust their friends or play on a PvP server. A Redditor by the name of u/luke_tedeschi has recently proved that he can create a formidable hidden storage room.

The original poster (OP) has the word "hidden" in quotes as a joke due to the massive size of his build. A build of that magnitude cannot be well hidden for obvious reasons.

Minecraft Redditor's "hidden" storage room

The Build

The OP's fake storage room (Image via u/luke_tedeschi on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP starting in a small storage room. Upon a cursery glance, players may believe that this smaller room is the real storage room in question.

The OP suddenly flips a Trapdoor which reveals an underground water tunnel, and then proceeds to hop in.

This long tunnel leads to a massive storage room with pillars stretching high up until they meet the ceiling. The room is filled with greenery, flowers, and lanterns.

The walls are completely lined with dozens of chests, each labeled individually. It is amazing that the OP built this gorgeous build in Survival, and it is good to see that he will be getting a ton of use out of it.

Reactions

Minecraft Redditors had a ton to say about the beautiful build, with the post gaining a solid 6.5 thousand upvotes on its first day. Many of them had critiques and advice that they believed would take the build to the next level.

Many players agreed with this critique (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors believed that this build could use some more block variance, which is hard to deny. The build consists mainly of Stone Bricks, and the walls are quite boring. Fortunately, the OP states that he is going to keep working on this magnificent build.

This Redditor makes a great point. (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor states that the trapdoor entrance may not be the way to go due to the curious nature of most Minecraft players. Many players can attest to flipping every trapdoor that is in sight to check for a secret entrance.

Another great idea (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor proposes a fix for the plain walls seen in the hidden storage room. While the flat wood plank walls may not be noticeable at first glance, the OP will most likely get bored of them, and slabs and stairs could be a great fix.

Smaller details make big changes (Image via Reddit)

The OP could add banners or armor statues to give the room a more regal feel. However, the OP states that he wasn't a fan of the armor stands as he tested them out already. Banners can still look good if done correctly, however.

The only Redditor who didn't try to give advice (Image via Reddit)

While most Minecraft Redditors attempted to tell the OP what to fix in his build, some Redditors decided it would be nice to compliment the OP on the amazing work that he did.

The following comments are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

