Top 5 uses of stonecutter in Minecraft

The stonecutter is an extremely useful and convenient block in Minecraft. The block will save players hours of time in the game due to its efficient crafting menu.

Stonecutters allow players to skip repetitive crafting recipes for certain blocks, such as Chiseled Blocks, which require multiple steps to craft.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a "world error"

What are the best uses of a stonecutter in Minecraft?

#5 - Slabs

A Stonecutter block with some nearby friends (Image via Mojang)

The stonecutter can quickly turn different types of blocks (not just stone blocks) directly into slabs.

Instead of requiring multiple blocks to create a slab, the stonecutter allows players to craft slabs with only one block, which can be useful in many situations.

#4 - Stairs

One staircase using Prismarine Bricks (Image via u/penguinlasrhit25 on Reddit)

The stonecutter can be used to turn many blocks directly into stairs. If the player wants a more precise number of stairs, they can convert one block into one stair.

This method is more efficient than its crafting counterpart since it provides six stairs from six blocks instead of four.

#3 - Polished Blocks

Polished and non-polished versions of Diorite, Andesite, and Granite (Image via Twitter)

The stonecutter can also create various polished, cut and chiseled blocks.

Players can use the stonecutter to convert one normal block into any one of the blocks mentioned.

#2 - Mason Village Job Block

An image of a Mason villager (Image via u/T3H3P1CBUNAN on Reddit)

The stonecutter can function as a Mason Villager job site in Minecraft. This means that any unemployed villager will transform into a Mason when standing next to a stonecutter.

An already converted Mason will move towards the stonecutter to perform their duties for the day.

Also read: Top 5 fastest growing Minecraft Twitch streamers as of May 2021

#1 - Copper stonecutting

A cool house with a copper roof (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Some players may be happy to know that copper can be manipulated by the stonecutter in the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update.

Players can use the stonecutter to turn both regular and waxed copper blocks into their cut versions.

Also read: Haste effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know