5 things players need to know about Piglins in Minecraft

Piglins are some of the most common Minecraft mobs in the Nether. Added in the Nether Update, these half-pig, half-man mobs have unique mechanics in the game.

This article takes a look at five things that players should know about Piglins in Minecraft.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more

Top 5 features of Piglins in Minecraft

#5 - Spawning

A Crimson Forest biome in which two Hoglins and a Piglin can be seen (Image via Mojang)

Piglins have very specific spawn requirements and can only be found in certain biomes in the Nether.

Piglins will spawn in groups of two to four in the following biomes and structures:

Nether Wastes

Crimson Forest

Bastion Remnants

In the Bedrock Edition, Piglins will even spawn on Peaceful mode.

In the Java Edition, each Piglin has a 20% chance of spawning as a baby. In the Bedrock Edition, a Piglin has a 5% chance of spawning as a baby.

#4 - Gold

A group of Piglins and their gold swords in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglins have a weird attraction to gold. These greedy mobs will attack players unless they are wearing at least one piece of gold armor.

Minecraft players can also trade items with Piglins. They can offer a gold ingot to the Piglin in exchange for a random item.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a "hidden" storage room

#3 - Aggravation

A baby Piglin stealing some gold (Image via Minecraft)

Depending on the scenario, Piglins have different levels of aggravation. The levels are as follows:

Light Aggravation: Piglins who have been aggravated due to the player not wearing gold armor have light aggravation and will attack them from up to 15 blocks.

Piglins who have been aggravated due to the player not wearing gold armor have light aggravation and will attack them from up to 15 blocks. Medium Aggravation: Piglins who are near a player who breaks a Gold Block or opens a container will become aggravated and attack them from up to 16 blocks.

Piglins who are near a player who breaks a Gold Block or opens a container will become aggravated and attack them from up to 16 blocks. Heavy Aggravation: If a Piglin is damaged, it will chase the player and will not be distracted by gold.

#2 - Bartering

A Piglin bartering stand (Image via u/Darkvid_MC on Reddit)

Bartering is one of the most useful mechanics of the Piglin. As mentioned before, when Piglins are given a gold ingot, they will provide the player with a random item from a chart. The items are listed below:

Enchanted Book (Soul Speed)

Iron Boots (Soul Speed)

Splash Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Fire Resistance

Water Bottle

Iron Nugget

Ender Pearl

String

Nether Quartz

Obsidian

Crying Obsidian

Fire Charge

Leather

Soul Sand

Nether Brick

Spectral Arrow (Java Edition)

Gravel

Blackstone

Meanwhile, Baby Piglins will steal the gold ingot and run away.

Also read: Top 5 uses of paper in Minecraft

#1 - Misc Behavior

A gang of Piglins (Image via Mojang)

Listed below are some of the misc behaviors of Piglins in Minecraft:

Piglins will snort while the player is holding a gold item.

Piglins can open wooden doors.

Piglins cannot swim and will sink.

Piglins are not immune to lava.

Piglins will pick up raw and cooked pork chops.

Baby Piglins can ride Hoglins.

Baby Piglins never turn into adults.

The video above provides a complete guide on Piglins in Minecraft.

Also read: Top 5 tips to defeat Evoker in Minecraft