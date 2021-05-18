Top 5 tips to defeat Evoker in Minecraft

The Evoker and his summoned Vexes are considered one of the hardest non-boss enemies to defeat in Minecraft. If the player doesn't know what they're doing, the Evoker will easily destroy them before they even know what hit them.

While Evokers are extremely difficult to defeat, players have come up with different techniques that make them significantly easier to kill.

How Minecraft players can easily defeat the Evoker

#5 - Rush

An image of the Evoker in-game (Image via tlauncher.com)

One of the best ways to defeat an Evoker is to rush it down.

When players get too close, Evokers will flee so that they can attack from afar. If the player moves quickly and efficiently, they can catch the Evoker off guard and kill it.

Players will have to watch out for the Evoker's fang attack, which does massive damage.

#4 - Prevent the Vexes

An Evoker summoning two Vexes (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

The best chance at surviving an Evoker encounter is to quickly kill it so that it doesn't summon the dangerous Vexes.

The Vexes are the most dangerous part of an Evoker encounter, and many players say the Evoker itself is quite weak.

Players are encouraged to kill the Evoker quickly so that it doesn't summon the Vexes.

#3 - Villager Bait

An Evoker located within a Woodland Mansion (Image via Pinterest)

Players can also kill an Evoker by distracting it with a Villager.

While immoral, an Evoker that attacks a Villager or Iron Golem will be too distracted to attack the player. The player can then run up and make quick work of the Evoker, hopefully before the Villager or Iron Golem dies.

The video above provides an amazing tutorial on how to better deal with an Evoker encounter.

#2 - Focus on Vexes first

A front and back view of a Vex (Image via Pinterest)

Vexes are undoubtedly one of the hardest mobs in Minecraft. They phase through walls and deal massive damage to players.

If the Evoker manages to summon some Vexes, players are highly recommended to focus on the Vexes before going back and killing the Evoker.

Once killed, the player must rush the Evoker before it spawns more Vexes.

#1 - Attack from Range

An Evoker changing the color of a sheep (Image via Minecraft)

The best way to handle an Evoker is to shoot it from a long distance before it even spots the player.

This will prevent the Evoker from damaging the player and summoning the dangerous Vexes.

If given the opportunity, players are highly recommended to take an Evoker out with a Bow or Crossbow.

