As proved by the image above, the capability of Minecraft's Redstone is almost infinite. Only the most tech-savvy of Minecrafters understand its true power, as well as the fantastic contraptions that they can build.

Redstone Circuits have remarkably similar properties to their real-life counterparts. This is to the point where users can create a functioning computer (seen above) with the various Redstone circuits that will be listed below.

Also read: Top 5 fastest growing Minecraft Twitch streamers as of May 2021

Redstone Circuits in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Logic Circuits

An amazing tutorial on how to create the various Logic Gates in Minecraft (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Those who are familiar with computer science will be able to understand these circuits better.

Minecraft players can create different circuits that allow an active or inactive signal if the input requirements are satisfied. For example, if, and only if, both inputs into an AND Gate are active, the AND gate's output will be active.

There are tons of different Logic Gates, and each one allows for different builds.

Vertical Transmission Circuits

An example of various Transmission Circuits in Minecraft (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Some Minecraft players may be aware that Redstone cannot travel up a vertical wall higher than one block.

Therefore, they have a few techniques to get their Redstone circuit to move up or down. Two of those techniques can be shown above.

Listed below are some of the Transmission Circuits:

Staircase (seen above)

Redstone Ladder

Torch Tower/Torch Ladder

Observer Tower

Daylight Detector exploit

Bubble Column

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a "world error"

Pulse Circuit

A pulse differentiator (Image via Imgur)

Some circuits require a specific pulse length to activate. Certain circuits can limit, extend, and generate different lengths of pulse.

Listed below are some of the different circuits that can manipulate the Redstone pulse:

Pulse Generator

Pulse Extender

Pulse Limiter

Pulse Multiplier

Pulse Divider

Edge Detector

Pulse length detector

These different circuits have their uses, and players who require a certain pulse for their Redstone contraptions should consider building one of these.

Clock Circuit

Clock circuits have a determined amount of ticks for them to turn on and off (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Clock Circuits are a pulse generator that generates a loop of specific pulses.

The various clock circuits will be listed below:

Observer clock

Repeater clock

Hopper clock

Piston clock

Comparator clock

Clock circuits have a determined amount of ticks for them to turn on and off. For example, a "5-clock" takes five ticks to turn on and five ticks to turn off.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more