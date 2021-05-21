Top 5 uses of beetroot in Minecraft Java Edition

Beetroots are one of the many growable crops that can be found in Minecraft. Similar to Carrots, because they cannot be cooked, Beetroots have a few unique uses that some players may find quite interesting.

Beetroots can only be obtained in a few ways, such as from a farm located in a village, from various naturally generated structures, or from a Wandering Trader.

Also read: Top 5 things players need to know about farming in Minecraft

5 Best Uses for Beetroot in the Java Edition of Minecraft

#5 - Food

A small Beetroot farm in a pond (Image via Minecraft)

Beetroot can act as a pretty decent food source for those without an animal farm.

Plain beetroot can be eaten by a player to regain one bar of hunger and 1.2 saturation points.

When a player combines six Beetroot and a bowl in a crafting table, it will result in a Beetroot Soup. The beetroot soup restores six points of hunger and provides 7.2 saturation.

Shown above is a short-but-sweet video that explains everything that needs to be known about the Beetroot.

#4 - Dye

Enter caption

Another good use of Beetroot is to create dye with it.

Similar to a Red Tulip or Rosebush, a Beetroot can be placed in a Crafting Table/inventory to create one Red Dye per beet.

Due to its farmable quality, Beetroot may be one of the best sources to obtain red dye.

Also read: Top 5 biggest Minecraft builds from Reddit this week

#3 - Composting

A few Compost Bins next to a Beetroot farm (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use their spare Beetroot in a Compost Bin to create bonemeal.

Each beetroot has a 65% chance to increase the compost level by one. This is a great chance and a minimum of eight beetroot can be used to create one Bonemeal, which can assist in other farming efforts.

#2 - Breeding

Piggy want Beetroot (Image via Minecaft)

As a substitute for Carrots, players can use Beetroot to breed two Pigs. Pigs will also follow any player who is holding a beetroot.

Beetroots can also be picked up by villagers, which has a chance to make them more willing to breed. More specifically, Villagers require 12 Beetroot to be able to breed as long as there is a valid bed for the baby to claim.

Also read: 5 best tips to beat a Minecraft Pillager raid

#1 - Trading

A peaceful day in the village (Image via Minecraft)

Players have the chance to be able to trade their Beetroots for some great loot.

Novice-level Farmer Villagers have a 40% chance to have a trade that offers one Emerald for 15 of the player's Beetroots. Due to the fact that many Beetroots can grow quite quickly and cheaply, this trade is an amazing way to stack up on a ton of Emeralds quickly.

Also read: Top 5 uses of paper in Minecraft