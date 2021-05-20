Top 5 things players need to know about farming in Minecraft

Farming is one of the best ways to maintain a constant supply of food in Minecraft. With tons of crops to choose from and many recipes for each crop, it is almost essential for every player to create at least one farm per play-through.

It is essential to note that not all farming is equal. Players with knowledge of certain techniques will have a much more efficient and bountiful harvest than those who don't.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 biggest Minecraft builds from Reddit this week

Key things to know about Minecraft farming

5) Block irrigation

A visual representation of how much land one water source can irrigate (Image via u/thattiguy on Reddit)

To create the most efficient farm, players should be aware of the mechanics of block irrigation.

Each water block can irrigate exactly four blocks from the source. Therefore, one water source can irrigate a 9x9 square of farmland.

Most players use too much water in their farms, which takes up valuable space where they could otherwise grow crops.

The two-minute video above showcases an extremely efficient farm that even includes a Farmer villager.

4) Alternating crops

An example of alternating rows in a farm (Image via u/TimMinChinIsTm-C-N-H on Reddit)

Most players are unaware that crops aren't as efficient if they are all of the same type.

If crops are planted in alternating rows, they will grow slightly faster. Over time, this will result in a significant harvest difference.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers how to make hidden ladders

3) Bees

A small farm being helped by some bees (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

Bees are a completely underrated technique that can maximize efficiency on a farm.

Bees will drop pollination dust as they fly after pollinating from a flower. If this dust lands on a crop, it will increase in one growth level in an effect identical to bonemeal.

Minecraft players can place beehives in between their crops (seen above) to make sure that bees will be guaranteed to pollinate their crops.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a "hidden" storage room

2) Slabs

A slab covering the water source (Image via minecraftramblings)

All Minecraft players have most likely experienced falling in their irrigation water and then stomping on their crop after being forced to jump out, destroying the crop.

To prevent this from happening, players can place slabs over the water so that the water is covered. The slab will allow players to walk over it without stomping the crops in the process.

1) Underground farms

A large underground base with a farm (Image via u/kms2547 on Reddit)

Players may be unaware that it is possible to grow crops underground.

If provided with ample light from torches, lanterns, or glowstone, crops can grow just as efficiently underground as they can overground.

This is especially useful for players who either currently plan to live in an underground base.

Also read: 5 best tips to beat a Minecraft Pillager raid