A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Sean_715 has recently stumbled upon a breakthrough discovery. By placing a map on top of an item frame and then placing vines on top of that, the player can scale a wall without any visible ladders or vines.

This fantastic discovery can be witnessed in the post above. Luckily, the original poster (OP) quickly and effectively showcased this possibly unintentional feature so that other players can utilize it.

Minecraft Redditor discovers how to make hidden ladders

The build

The whitest object in Minecraft? (Image via u/Sean_715 on Reddit)

As seen in the post above, the OP starts with a wall full of item frames. They then fill up the wall with blank maps until it is a surprisingly solid white.

After filling up the wall with item frames and maps, the OP then proceeds to place vines upon the wall. However, these vines are entirely hidden from all players' visions.

Although they are hidden, the vines still allow the player to climb them, providing a wholly hidden vertical ladder.

The cherry on top is actually a chest atop this mount, filled to the brim with diamond blocks.

Reactions

With a massive 60 thousand upvotes, this post shocked many Minecraft Redditors. Because this is an entirely fresh discovery, players had a lot to say to the OP.

Both raise great points (Image via Reddit)

Two Redditors brought up excellent points. If someone spectates this, they will only come to two conclusions: the player is either cheating or has discovered a hidden Minecraft technology not available to mere mortals.

Found the modder (Image via Reddit)

Another crafty Redditor decided that putting a custom texture on the map could result in some creative builds. Whether this art be a ladder or something unique, this technique has a lot of potential.

The OP has spoken (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP stated that this discovery was found on the Java Edition, which is great news for Java players. However, it is not confirmed if this feature is available on the Bedrock Edition and should be tested further.

Welp... (Image via Reddit)

Of course, not too long after, Bedrock Edition players had some hope, though it was utterly squashed. Since item frames are not considered entities in the Bedrock Edition like they are in Java, this technique will not work.

Good information to know (Image via Reddit)

If players were wondering how to create a completely white map, this is how. While this technique is quite arduous, they should be aware that the map does not have to be white.

The following reactions are notable mentions from this post

