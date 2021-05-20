5 best Minecraft structures from Reddit this week

Reddit is full of magical Minecraft builds. The r/Minecraft Reddit page is full of artists, builders, and Minecraft enthusiasts alike. On this forum, players are free to post their builds in hopes of gaining traction in the Minecraft community.

Each week, Minecraft players gather together to share their posts on the forum. One of the most popular categories on r/Minecraft is the builds section. This is where players can post any sort of building they've created. These buildings range from large worlds which take years to complete, to small houses finished in only a few hours.

With so many impressive posts on the forum, it's difficult to pick out favorites. Here are a few of the top Minecraft builds from r/Minecraft from the past week.

Also read: 5 best Minecraft seeds with beautiful landscapes.

Top 5 Best Minecraft builds from Reddit

#1 - Modern Curves

Modern 4 story build (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/klaus_nieto created a modern 4-story house design. They created a few different renditions of the house in their post. One features the orange house seen above, and another features an open farm layout using the same house oultine.

No matter which style u/klaus_nieto uses, this design is still vastly interesting to use when designing a house.

To check out the original posts, players can click here.

#2 - Jinx Statue

Jinx statue build (Image via Reddit)

Minecrafter u/-Tiddy created a gigantic statue of the character Jinx in Minecraft. This build was done completely by hand, and took several hours to complete. This wasn't the first build for u/-Tiddy either, as they have built and posted quite a few on the r/Minecraft subreddit.

The amount of detail u/-Tiddy put into the build was incredible, and they were even able to record it in a timelapse to post on r/Minecraft. To check out the original posts and timelapse, click here.

#3 - Dawnfury Castle

Dawnfury castle build (Image via Reddit)

Redditor and Minecraft builder u/Cirquo_ created this absolute masterpiece of a castle called Dawnfury. According to the post, this build took over 5 years to complete, and it sure looks like it as well.

This build features a medieval theme, with lots of cobblestones, stone bricks, and spruce wood to create an old-timey atmosphere. The amount of detail put into the tops of the houses and the roads is crazy. Each small feature in this build was planned out.

To view the original post and see more pictures of Dawnfury click here.

#4 - FrogTown

Frogtown (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/pleinair1212 has created a magnificent frog-themed build. While the picture above only features the road leading into Frog Town, it's clear the build is massive.

The large frog in the background is the reason for the town's name. This frog appears to be made out of some sort of stone or grey material, with highlights to create contrast in the build. This build could be considered more of an art piece than a structure in Minecraft.

The builder u/pleinair1212 also has another town called raccoon village. This build is similar to frog town and features a large grey raccoon next to a Japanese themed village. Check out the original post here.

#5 - Dove Castle

Dove floating castle (Image via Reddit)

Master Minecraft constructor and Redditor u/Megatorious built this floating dove in the sky. u/Megatorious chose the perfect shaders for the build as it looks as angelic and realistic as ever.

This dove castle features the floating bird in the sky as well as greek architecture castles. The bird is also carrying a lantern on its feet. This build is quite incredible, and many Redditors are asking for dove castle tutorials under the original post. Maybe in the next post, u/Megatorious will give f more details.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds (May 2021)