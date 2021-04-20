As Minecraft players develop in their world, they may need something bigger to call home. Castles are great for players in survival mode that need room for a little bit of everything. There are some things for players to keep in mind while building a castle.

Some players may find it helpful to have a mining area underneath the castle. A mine that can be accessed from inside the castle can help supply materials to build the castle further.

Top 5 Minecraft castle ideas for beginners

#1 - Home advantage

Castle idea one (Image via Mojang)

A part of building a simple castle is to keep in mind where the player is making it. If players are building a castle near a cave entrance, they can incorporate it into their castle as a mine. A player can start a castle in a rectangular shape and branch off from the base shape how they see fit.

This castle starts as a rectangle and branches into a cave for mining uses. The tower is used as a stairwell for the two floors and includes space for a Minecraft enchantment table at the top.

#2 - Take it one room at a time

One room at a time (Image via Mojang)

Players who aren't sure how big their castle needs to be can benefit from this method. They can take a single room with basic needs and build off of that room as required.

But players must take into account what they need the rooms for.

#3 - Carved from a mountain

Shaping the castle as per the hill (Image via Mojang)

Building a castle in Minecraft's creative mode can open up endless possibilities as to what kind of castle can be created. A player looking for a bit of inspiration can look towards the mountain biome in Minecraft.

A mountain in Minecraft can be used to get an idea of a shape and size of a castle. This can be done by leveling out a part of the mountain and building on top of it. Using the different turns to shape the castle can make for an interesting build.

#4 - Build off a mansion

Mansions can serve as quite the inspiration (Image via Mojang)

A mansion can be a good starting point for players in need of a brainstorm for castle building. Mansions in Minecraft can be redesigned and used as a blank canvas that isn't entirely blank.

Having something large to build off of or improve on can provide an excellent introduction to building castles.

#5 - Rags to riches

No limit to what the imagination can do in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players looking for a challenge to limit how they build their castle can use an abandoned village. An abandoned village can be torn down and made into something new.

The limited resources can make for interesting results. It can also cater to players who prefer doing things in survival mode.