Where to find villages in Minecraft

A Minecraft village is a group of buildings or structures that contains resourceful items for players.

Villagers exist within these villages. Players can trade with villagers to get enchanted books, emeralds, enchanted swords and even experience levels.

Villages also have a lot of equipment that players can use to their advantage. For example, the library part of a village contains bookshelves that the player can break to collect three books.

Players can also take things out of a villager's chests, which usually have some pretty good loot. They can get armor, weapons, emeralds, enchanted books and diamonds out of these chests.

Villages are also a very good source of food for players in Minecraft as they have lots of crops and food items.

How can players find a Minecraft village?

Where to look

There are four different villages that players may come across in Minecraft (Image via Pcgames)

Villages in Minecraft spawn randomly according to the seed that is inputted when the player enters the world. They will not spawn the same in each seed, so players will need to make sure that they remember the coordinates.

There are four different villages that players may come across. These villages include plains, desert, savanna, and taiga.

Advertisement

What do the different villages look like?

Desert Villages

Desert Villages (Image via Reddit)

Desert villages are located directly in the desert biome of Minecraft. This village isn't too hard to miss due to all of the sand and cacti nearby.

Players may sometimes come across a temple with a lot of goodies in this village. These villages usually have a lot of good loot.

Plain Villages

Plain Villages (Image via Minecraft seeds)

Plain villages are one of the most common types of villages that players will find in Minecraft. This village is located in the plains biome, which is covered in grass and has a lot of river streams.

Advertisement

These villages are generic-looking and usually generate randomly within the plains biome. Players will most likely find a village in this biome by following a river stream.

Savanna Villages

Savanna villages (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

The savanna village is easy to spot due to its appealing color scheme. This village is a bright red or orangish color and is found in the savanna biome.

These villages are mostly made of acacia wood rather than oak. Most of the village is built from wood instead of cobblestone.

Taiga Villages

Taiga Villages (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Taiga villages are most commonly found next to mountains in the Minecraft world. These villages spawn in taiga biomes and are not really seen near a plain or snowy biome.

Taiga villages are often seen near shallow waters along mountainsides.