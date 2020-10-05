5 best Minecraft addons for survival

There are tons of addon packs for Minecraft that end up revamping the survival experience in the game by introducing new types of challenges for you to overcome. Whether it is tougher mobs or an entirely new way to interact with villagers, addon packs are perfect for breathing new life into your Minecraft survival gameplay.

So without further ado, let’s explore some of the best Minecraft addons for a complete overhaul of the basic, vanilla survival mode and try something entirely fresh and unique!

Some of the best addons in Minecraft for survival

1) Alien Invasion

The Alien Invasion addon is designed to recreate your Minecraft survival experience in the Bedrock or Pocket Editions. It features gameplay in which you must defend your city against the invasion of dangerous aliens.

The map itself will have a sprawling city, with stunning architecture and great locations to explore. But, of course, deadly aliens will happen upon you from every nook and cranny, and you must defeat them and save your city!

Download the addon here.

2) Castle Siege

Very similar to the concept of Alien Invasion, the Castle Siege addon for Minecraft is an excellent addition for players who love a challenge.

You’ll have your medieval castle to defend against waves upon waves of hostile mobs, each more dangerous than the one before. There are going to be some castle defenders on your side, but you have to make sure all the deadly mobs attacking your castle are taken care of.

Download the addon here.

3) MineColonies Immersed

Minecolonies is an incredible addon for Minecraft, which allows you to create and run your colony! With highly interactive NPCs, all of which have unique professions as well as actual dialogues, Minceolonies is more than just a solo survival adventure.

You can build an entire colony, with specialized buildings required to run everything with efficiency. The smoother you run your settlement, the more riches you acquire, and the better your Minecraft gameplay!

Download the addon here.

4) Stronger Mobs

Any player who has played Minecraft survival mode for a considerable amount of time has gotten used to murdering hostile mobs and can now do it in a breeze. If that’s the case for you, and you seek some deadlier groups to challenge you, then the Stronger Mobs addon is what you need.

It features mobs that are faster, more intelligent, and even stronger than they’ve ever been before. With this addon, the game will remind you of your first night surviving in Minecraft.

Download the addon here.

5) Cave Addon

Before the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update rolls around in 2021, the Cave addon is the perfect way to modify the cave structure in Minecraft.

It generates several distinct biomes inside caves, as well as features new mobs and loot chests to acquire. Exploring caverns and embarking on mining expeditions has never felt the same. With so much further exploration and adventure to undertake, this Minecraft addon is without a doubt, one of the best ever made to revamp the survival mode!

Download the addon here.