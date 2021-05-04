Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds (May 2021)

The Minecraft subreddit is a gallery of some of the best minds in the world. The builds found in r/Minecraft are always stunning and inspiring, with players constantly trying to one-up each other.

Listed below are some builds posted in the last three days!

Five best Minecraft Reddit builds this month

#5 - Greek temple

The greenery is an amazing touch (Image via u/Megatorious on Reddit)

Built by u/Megatorious, this fantastic build seems to have some Greek/Roman inspiration.

This temple was built on a 45x45 plot of land, which is extremely impressive for a build of this caliber. The layering of multiple buildings is a great touch, especially since they aren't symmetrical.

#4 - Tank

No words for this magnificent tank (Image via u/xMilKirill on Reddit)

Built by u/xMilKirill, this menacing tank may fool people into thinking it is a real-life picture!

This build was made using the Chisel and Bits mod, but that obviously does not take anything away from its magnificence. OP must've spent hours on this stunning build!

#3 - Japanese village

An amazing Japanese village on a cliffside (Image via u/6Spooky9 on Reddit)

Built by u/6Spooky9, this jaw-dropping Japanese village contains tons of beautiful details.

Players will be able to look at this village for hours and still find new details! Each house in this village is its own entity; however, it still combines into one cohesive community. The Sakura trees are also a great touch.

#2 - Cathedral

So many details, so little color (Image via u/NetherGrape64 on Reddit)

Built by u/NetherGrape64, this cathedral proves that color is not necessary for an excellent build!

This building is absolutely ethereal, with gorgeous spires and a blocky base. The fine details on the edges and spires give the cathedral a fantastic sense of depth. Obviously, the Minecraft shaders help as well!

#1 - Tropical resort

A closer look at the thumbnail image (Image via u/Shapescape on Reddit)

Built by u/Shapescape, this tropical resort gives off some relaxing vibes!

All of the details make this resort look super realistic, and one can even imagine people walking around the building and in the pool. This build is so accurate that it may bring back memories to those who have been on a resort.

