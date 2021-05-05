Top 5 Best Minecraft Reddit builds from May 2021

Minecraft Redditors have been posting their builds to the r/Minecraft subreddit for ages now. Each week, new players post new creations, and the work only seems to get better over time.

There is a whole new set of builds for players to check out this month. Some of these builds include massive statues, and others are intricately detailed bases. Regardless of the inspiration behind the structures, these are still some of the best builds from Reddit in May.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

5 of the greatest Minecraft Reddit builds of May 2021\

#1 - Jeremy Irons

Large iron golem (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/JonnyFaust created a massive Iron Golem statue in their Minecraft world. The statue reigns supreme over their world near a lake. With shaders on, the reflection of the statue on the water can be seen from far away.

The statue is complete with intrigue shading details all over the Iron Golem. In the Iron Golem's hand, there's also a classic Minecraft rose, which golems often hand to villagers. Vines decorate the sides and hang off the Iron Golem's body to represent the vines often seen on real Iron Golems as well. Here's the post for Jeremy Irons.

#2 - Massive Potato Farm

Insane potato farm (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/HeatedLilOOF has somehow managed to make possibly the largest potato farm ever seen in Minecraft. This potato farm contains over 950K potatoes and has a goal of reaching a million.

This is a farm with the highest render distance possible. To keep Minecraft from lagging u/HeatedLilOOF has to keep its render distance to only view about 40K potatoes at a time.

Players won't even be able to comprehend how long it takes to harvest each potato on this farm. Perhaps u/HeatedLilOOF should consider using farmer villagers to help with the process. Here's a link to the original potato farm post.

#3 - Tokyo

Tokyo recreation (Image via Reddit)

Tokyo is a popular city for Minecraft architecture fans. That's why Redditor u/kaicyou2532 has started to recreate the grand city.

In the image posted to Reddit, players can see the attention to detail that u/kaicyou2532 included in the build. The cars look futuristic and realistic, and the streets are scaled perfectly to fit the bridges and buildings.

This is only a small glimpse into the Tokyo build. Hopefully, this Redditor will post more soon. Here's the link to Tokyo.

#4 - Colorful Gothic Castle

Pastel castle (Image via Reddit)

Redditors u/Kukumber185 and u/n0tkrista have built a medieval colorful castle in their Minecraft world. The color scheme on this build is very unique, as most castles would use some variant of stones to complete each detail. These builders used several shades of pink and white to create a pastel palette.

Despite the grandiose of this castle, the builders claim it's still unfinished. It's exciting to see where these builders will take this gothic castle next. Here's a link to the castle.

#5 - Tree Design with base

Large build with tree base (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/AnimalMace_posted a beginner tree base design to Reddit, but what truly makes this build amazing is the base already built in the background combined with the new tree base.

Using the already designed base in the background and adding tree bases all around gives the base an expert level feel (even though it already comes close to doing so.) Players should definitely take notes from u/AnimalMace_ next time they attempt to build their own base. Here's a link to the original post.

