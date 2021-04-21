5 things players didn't know about trees in Minecraft

Trees are the backbone of Minecraft. They provide players with everything they need to survive in the harsh climate of the Overworld, such as tools, weapons, and shelter.

While there is no shortage of trees in the Overworld, they have dozens of uses and features. Due to this large number of benefits, some players may not be aware of certain not-so-popular features.

Five things players didn't know about Minecraft trees

#5 - Semi Trees

Huge Mushrooms (Image via Miccopicco, deviantart)

Some structures in Minecraft are not technically trees. However, they can not be classified as anything else. Therefore, they are loosely defined as trees.

Listed below are the structures that are loosely defined as trees:

Huge Fungi

Huge Mushroom

Chorus Tree

#4 - Fallen Trees

A fallen tree (Image via u/Derpifier23 on Reddit)

Since they are only found in the Bedrock and Pocket editions of Minecraft, many players may not be aware of the existence of fallen trees.

They are nothing special, but they are a cool aesthetic feature and provide easier access to wood.

#3 - End Trees

An End Oasis (Image via u/Big_Daddy_Hog on Reddit)

While players may be aware that saplings can grow in the Nether, some may be oblivious to the fact that they can also grow in the End!

Players will have to transport dirt to the End for the trees to grow (seen above).

#2 - Light Level

Let there be light! (Image via Minecraft)

Only the most well-read of players know exactly the conditions needed for saplings to be able to grow.

All saplings will need a light level of at least eight to be able to grow. This can either come from the sun or from artificial light, such as torches or glowstones.

#1 - Foliage Change

A gradient of foliage change (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that the leaves on a tree will change depending on the biome in which they are located.

The tree seen above (on the right) actually has multiple colored leaves, which creates a beautiful gradient effect. Players can see a stark difference in color in the swamp biome tree (left) and the forest biome tree (right).

