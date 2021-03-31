Top 5 Reddit Minecraft builds as of March 2021

Throughout its many years in operation, Minecraft's subreddit has had no shortage of amazing builds. Even in the month of March 2021 alone, there are tons of jaw-dropping builds to explore.

Since the month is coming to a close, shown below is a (subjective) list of the top five Minecraft builds this month. Hopefully, readers will be inspired by these builds and begin to create their own masterpieces.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Reddit Minecraft builds in March 2021

#5 - Duck Survival Base

Who dare try to disrespect the duck guardians (Image via u/Lamp-Sauce on Reddit)

Created by u/Lamp-Sauce, this survival build features two ducks standing proud over the main entrance of the base. These ducks seem very serious and may serve as a deterrent for any evil-doers.

This base is embedded inside of a cave, which provides maximum defense from any outside threats.

#4 - Ghast Tank

Shown: An impressive Ghast terrarium (Image via u/AusRC on Reddit)

Created masterfully by u/AusRC, this build features a Nether terrarium that includes a pet Ghast. This build is super creative, and the ray tracing makes it look that much more glorious. However, some may have concerns over the morality of keeping a Ghast in a tank.

#3 - The Wall of Flesh

Shown: The wall moves even closer (Image via u/Brent_Yeet on Reddit)

This may be a familiar sight to some. Players who are also a fan of the game "Terraria" will get some nostalgia after looking at this image.

Created by u/Brent_Yeet, this build adds the Wall of Flesh into the Nether. This build is quite horrifying and would be quite the sight with shaders.

#2 - Aztec Temple

Imagine if the jungle temples looked like this instead (Image via u/Arobazzz on Reddit)

Created by u/Arobazzz, this Aztec Temple looks quite fitting in a jungle biome. Looking at this makes the actual jungle temples look like a Lego toy. Also, this temple exactly resembles the real temple found in Mexico.

#1 - Starry Night

Shown: An amazing rendition of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" in Minecraft (Image via u/pqroxysm on Reddit)

Created by u/pqroxysm, this build is undoubtedly the best build of March 2021.

While it is built with World Edit, it still is very impressive. Players who put this build down due to the World Edit use have obviously never used World Edit.

This build is so good that it is instantly recognizable as Starry Night without even having to be told so.

