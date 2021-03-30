Foxes are arguably the cutest mob in Minecraft. These semi-rare mobs only spawn in a select number of biomes and are always a pleasure to run into. Many players may not know everything they should about these curious little creatures!

Foxes have a lot of unique aspects that are very entertaining. Unfortunately, they are not tamable but will slowly begin to "trust" the player over time.

Foxes in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

Find the other fox in this image (Image via Minecraft)

Foxes will only spawn in a select number of biomes, as listed below:

Taiga

Taiga Hills

Taiga Mountains

Giant Tree Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Snowy Taiga HIlls

Snowy Taiga Mountains

These are the only biomes that foxes will naturally spawn in. However, players can lead the foxes out of these biomes if they want to have them around their bases.

Behavior

A fox taking a nap (Image via u/Psychal_ on Reddit)

As stated above, Minecraft's foxes have a ton of unique features. For example, foxes have a 20% chance to spawn holding the items listed below:

Emerald

Rabbit's Foot

Rabbit Hide

Egg

Wheat

Leather

Feather

After spawning, foxes act like ocelots and flee at the sight of a player or a wolf. If players are sneaking in, the fox will not run.

Foxes are also one of the few mobs that do not take damage from Sweet Berry bushes.

If players breed two foxes with Sweet Berries, the baby will "trust" them.

Trusted foxes will not flee from players and even defend them if they are attacked. However, trusted foxes will follow adult foxes that will flee from players if not already trusted.

Foxes will also "pick up" dropped items, getting bonuses for particular items. For example, they will receive the status effects from eating a Golden Apple and teleport if they eat a Chorus Fruit. Foxes that pick up swords will also have extra damage!

Foxes will also sometimes sleep during the day, looking extremely adorable while doing so.

