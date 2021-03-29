Mending is arguably the best enchantment in Minecraft. It is also one of the rarest, and players can only find it in a select number of ways. Due to its rarity, players should only apply Mending to their most relished of items.

Some players may not be aware of the Mending enchantment specifications as they are not clear. After reading the information below, most players will likely begin to search for this enchantment as it is handy for any playthrough.

Mending in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Specifications

Shown: A player using a Mending enchanted fishing rod in a beautiful location (Image via Minecraft)

The Mending enchantment will repair players' weapons, tools, or armor after collecting experience orbs.

Two durability points per experience points will repair the equipment. For example, if the player picks up 20 points of experience, 40 durability points will mend the equipment. It's a fantastic way for players to repair their most valuable equipment.

If multiple items have the Mending enchantment applied, the mending will be distributed randomly between those items. However, it will not select items that are already fully repaired.

Players will be upset to know that Mending and Infinity enchantments cannot be applied to the same item. This would result in a completely overpowered Bow.

Obtaining

Shown: X marks the spot! (Image via Minecraft)

The Mending enchantment counts as a "treasure enchantment" and can only be found in a few ways.

This enchantment can be found in chest loot, reeled in while fishing, from raids, or from trading with a Librarian villager. The best method seems to be fishing using the Luck of the Sea and Lure enchantments.

