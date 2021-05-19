Top 5 biggest Minecraft builds from Reddit this week

Minecraft Reddit has never had a shortage of massively impressive builds. Players looking for inspiration can take a cursory glance at Reddit and find hundreds of absolutely stunning builds that can give players ideas for their own builds.

Even on a weekly basis, Minecraft Reddit still provides players with tons of build ideas that may seem incomprehensible to some. The list below will showcase five of the best builds posted this week.

5 amazing Minecraft Reddit Builds

#5 - The Knight

Only half of this amazing Knight (Image via u/Eonli0 on Reddit)

Built by a Redditor known by the name of u/Eonli0, this knight is extremely impressive.

One of the best things about this knight is that it is quite unique and doesn't look like the well-known fully armored knight that many people know and love.

This Knight can be seen at a higher quality at this Reddit post.

#4 - Massive Water Temple

Imagine if Ocean Monuments looked like this... (Image via u/davidk055 on Reddit)

Built by u/davidk055, this Ocean Temple seems to tower over the surrounding landscape. It's hard to get a good idea of how massive this build actually is.

One of the craziest facts about this build is that it was built in Hardcore mode, which means that the OP had to create a Guardian farm to get all of the resources required. The Overworld would look insane if this was what Ocean Monuments looked like.

The Water Temple can be seen in this Reddit post.

#3 - Modern Mansion

A stunning modern mansion with access to a river (Image via u/Shapescape on Reddit)

Built by u/Shapescape, this modern mansion can only be described as paradise.

It is safe to say that any Minecrafter would be more than happy to live at this mansion. The only addition that would need to be made to make this mansion livable is either an animal farm or a crop farm.

The modern mansion can be found in this Reddit post.

#2 - Aurora from Subnautica

A beautiful picture of the Aurora (Image via u/adapron on Reddit)

Built by a Redditor by the name of u/adapron, this build should look very familiar to those who have played Subnautica.

This build is extremely impressive due to its precise accuracy to the crashed ship found in the game. The smoke and fire effect is also very impressive, as large clouds of smoke that look good are very hard to create in Minecraft.

The Aurora from Subnautica can be found in this Reddit post.

#1 - Black Clover

A reference to the anime "Black Cover" (Image via u/Hxvocs on Reddit)

Built by u/Hxvocs, this build is a reference to the anime "Black Clover." In the anime, this skull is the skeleton of a demon who was defeated by the "First Magic Emperor."

Due to its resemblance to the anime, this build absolutely exploded on Reddit with a total upvote count of 36,000. OP's use of vines and other natural aspects gives this built an overgrown and abandoned feel.

The video above shows a YouTuber who recreates this skull in real-life. This creation is then placed in an aquarium in which fish can swim through and around it.

The Black Clover skull can be found in this Reddit post.

