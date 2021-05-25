Where to find chorus fruit in Minecraft

The chorus fruit is a unique item in Minecraft. It is the only source of food that also acts as a form of transportation in the game, teleporting the player up to eight blocks in any direction.

The chorus fruit can be found in the Minecraft world naturally. However, it is more effective to create chorus tree farms for harvesting.

Natural generation of chorus fruit in Minecraft

A naturally generated chorus tree found in The End (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Chorus fruit can only be found naturally in The End. Players will have to defeat the Ender Dragon to be able to explore the outer islands, where chorus trees grow.

These trees have a similar appearance to coral and can be quite tall. They are made up of two different blocks: the chorus plant and the chorus flower. The chorus plants have a chance of dropping the desired chorus fruit.

Chorus tree farms in Minecraft

A simple chorus tree farm in Minecraft (Image via ccra.agency)

The best way to acquire a chorus fruit in Minecraft is to create a chorus tree farm.

After collecting a few chorus flowers by breaking chorus trees in The End, players can place them on top of an End Stone to grow another chorus tree.

These trees can be farmed in any dimension, which is great news for players who want a consistent supply of chorus fruit without going back to The End.

Unfortunately, players cannot use bonemeal to speed up the growth of the chorus fruit.

Players can also watch the video above to learn how to grow the chorus fruit in the Overworld.

