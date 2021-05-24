Minecraft Redditor creates unique diamond sword upgrade

Yesterday, a Minecraft Redditor named u/Kindred408 created an insane diamond sword upgrade that acts as an orbital weapon as well as a homing weapon.

A weapon like this has never been seen before in Minecraft, as it seeks out the mobs itself and kills each one with ease.

As seen in the video above, this diamond sword upgrade is insane. The fact that it only requires a singular beacon may make it overpowered, but judging by the upgrade's capabilities, it would be safe to say its goal was not to be balanced.

Minecraft Reddit diamond sword upgrade

The post

The diamond sword can be seen orbiting around the player as they move (Image via u/Kindred408 on Reddit)

The post begins with the original poster (OP) throwing an unenchanted diamond sword onto the ground. The OP then throws a beacon on top of it, resulting in a large explosion and a diamond sword flying towards the player.

The diamond sword can then be seen following the player as they move around. The OP then presses a button on a command block, which results in the spawning of a large number of creepers.

The sword turns towards the creepers as if it realizes their presence, and once the OP moves close enough to the mob, the blade springs into action and starts mowing them down.

It must have killed a couple dozen creepers in only a few seconds, which shows the immense power of this upgrade.

Reactions

Due to the shock value of this post, many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about it. This post received a whopping 18.3k upvotes in only 19 hours. It will likely receive a lot more in the future.

Shown below are a few reactions from various Redditors.

A Terraria reference! (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor references the Terraprisma, a hard-mode weapon in Terraria that provides a similar effect to the sword seen in this post and rapidly attacks nearby enemies by itself.

A Castlevania reference too (Image via Reddit)

Similar to the reaction above, this Minecraft Redditor compares this diamond sword upgrade to the sword familiar in Castlevania.

The sword familiar is said to have a life of its own and attacks enemies on its own accord. It is no wonder why this post reminded the Redditor of this sword.

An extremely valid point (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor brought up the fact that this upgrade may be a little over-powered. Players are only required to obtain a beacon and a diamond sword to acquire an extremely deadly weapon that has a mind of its own.

Extremely impressive from the OP (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP revealed that they created this upgrade in a data pack, which means that it is run on Vanilla Minecraft code.

The fact that no mods are required to use this upgrade is awe-inspiring, and the OP deserves more credit.

OP provides the data pack (Image via Reddit)

OP saves the day by providing the download link for this fantastic data pack.

For players interested in trying out this sword upgrade, they can click this link to find the download page for the data pack.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post

