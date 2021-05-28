All village variants in Minecraft explained

Some Minecraft players may be unaware that villages sometimes have different variants depending on what biome they have spawned in. Some of these villages offer benefits that are not found in the other variants.

Village styles are a product of the biome they spawn in, being built out of blocks found in that biome. Players can use the villagers' architecture as inspiration for their own biome-based builds.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more

All Minecraft village styles explained

Biome variants

A snowy tundra village with its igloo houses (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, certain village styles can only be found in specific biomes. However, sometimes the same style can be found in multiple biomes.

The village styles and their designated biomes are listed below:

The desert-styled village can only be found in the desert biome.

The taiga-styled village can only be found in the Taiga biome in the Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, it can also be found in Taiga Hills, Snowy Taiga, and Snowy Taiga Hills.

The snowy-styled village can only be found in the Snowy Tundra biome in both Java and Bedrock versions.

The plains biome can be found in the Plains, Sunflower Plains (Bedrock Edition), and any other biome not listed above.

These are (currently) the only village variants that players can explore. Certain villages will rarely spawn as abandoned. However, that does not count as a variant.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor uses frost walker enchantment to terrorize their friend

Other facts

A cleric villager located in a desert styled village (Image via u/lukeseba on Reddit)

Players should also be aware that each village variant comes with its own uniquely styled villagers. The villager seen above is a Cleric that can only be found in a desert biome village. This effect is only cosmetic and does not affect the trades that they possess.

A village that crosses over two biomes will have only one style and will not change with the biome.

The video above provides an in-game example of these villages and the villager skins added in the 1.14 update. It showcases every single variant, as well as the villager skins added.

Also read: Minecraft Pocket Edition: Everything players need to know about the game in 2021