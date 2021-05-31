Grians' best builds in the Minecraft Hermitcraft server

Grian is widely known as one of the best builders in Minecraft, appreciated for his house building tips and mega builds. Grian has likely influenced thousands of Minecraft builders all across the community. As seen in the image above, Grian does not undersell his bases.

Posted six years ago, Grian's first uploads to YouTube were all building tips and tutorials. These videos got the attention of the Minecraft community, which allowed him to monetize his videos.

Grian's best Hermitcraft Server builds in Minecraft

Minecraft Build 1: Hermitcraft Season 6 Base

An image of the massive aquatic base from above (Image via Grian on YouTube)

As seen in the image above, Grian's Hermitcraft season six build is stunning.

This structure is wholly located on the water and looks futuristic. The tower tapers towards the top and features a top hole that allows Grian and others to fly in with an Elytra.

Also seen in the bottom right of the image is an underwater pathway. This pathway leads to his friend, MumboJumbo's base. Mumbo's base is equally as impressive and is also located on the water.

The finale of season six can be viewed at this link, which showcases both Grian and MumboJumbo's excellent aquatic bases in all of their glory.

Minecraft Build 2: Hermitcraft Season 7 base

Grian's massive and strikingly symmetric season seven base (Image via Grian on YouTube)

Finished just a few days ago, Grian has outdone himself with his G-Mansion.

The mansion features a stunning rustic-styled exterior with multiple levels and layers, each with a spire on top. Various plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the chimneys.

The interior features a massive opening with multiple floors. An enormous storage system can be found here, in addition to a fantastic diamond chandelier.

This build is Grian's best by far, and he was pleased to finally be finished with it as it has been over a year in the making.

The video above showcases the timelapse of this entire build, as well as the finale of the seventh season of Hermitcraft.

Minecraft Build #3 - Big Barge

Featured in episode 23 of Grian's Hermitcraft season seven (Image via Grian on Youtube)

It was featured in episode 23 of Hermitcraft season seven in the big barge, located in the middle of a decently sized pool of water.

This barge mainly consists of spruce planks and white stained glass, with many esthetic additions such as spruce fences, lanterns, and buttons. This build is a perfect guide on adding block variations to builds, and players should study this barge as it is simple yet very detailed.

Season seven, episode 23 of Hermitcraft, can be viewed at this link.

