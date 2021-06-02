Top 5 pet mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has tons of tamable animals that can make the harsh lands of the Overworld seem friendly.

Players are recommended to have at least one pet in Minecraft for optimal gameplay. However, each player should determine what they need before they choose a pet.

Players who are looking to travel vast distances over land should tame a horse, while those who want a defensive and offensive partner should consider taming a wolf.

This article takes a look at five of the best pet mobs in Minecraft.

#5 - Cat

All variants of the Cat in Minecraft (Image via minecraft.fandom)

The cat offers many benefits as a pet in Minecraft. It can protect the player against creepers and phantoms in the game.

Creepers will never come within six blocks of a cat, while phantoms will not come within 16 blocks of the pet mob.

When it joins the player in a bed, a tamed cat has a 70% chance of gifting a player different mob drops.

#4 - Axolotl

Quite possibly the cutest image of an axolotl in a bucket (Image via ItsJustVanilla on Reddit)

The axolotl is a wonderful choice for a pet in Minecraft. It will attack all aquatic life except turtles and dolphins. This means that the axolotl will warn the player when a Drowned is coming.

If the player kills a Drowned that is in combat with the axolotl, they will be granted Regeneration.

#3 - Wolf

A large wolf pack (Image via u/dan525 on Reddit)

Players who could use some extra protection when wandering the harsh land of the Overworld should tame wolves.

Commonly known as "Steve's Best Friend" in Minecraft, a wolf will defend the player from any threat and provide great company after a long day in the mine.

#2 - Horse

A brown horse with leather armor (Image via Mojang)

Horses are another amazing mob to tame. Players who usually travel long distances on foot will be amazed at how much time will be saved when traveling on a horse.

Horses can also be equipped with armor so that they are more resilient when on a dangerous expedition.

#1 - Mule

A Mule with its chest pack (Image via Minecraft)

The mule is known as one of the best tamable mobs in Minecraft. It has a similar speed to the horse but with the pack capabilities of a donkey.

The mule's speed and its 15-inventory slot capability make it a fantastic companion on a long trip, especially to a faraway mine where players will need extra space.

The video above will show the player everything they need to know about the mule in Minecraft.

