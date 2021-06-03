Minecraft Redditor creates a usable bouncy castle

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/abarzuajavier has recently created a usable bouncy castle. This may be the first redstone activated bouncy castle seen on Minecraft Reddit, and it definitely received the props it deserves.

As seen in the post above, this is one of the most unique bouncy castles ever created. The use of pistons to push the slime blocks up allows for a higher bounce, and the honey blocks allow the player to gently slide down to the entrance. While this build technically isn't useful, it sure is fun.

The Minecraft Post on Reditt

A mid-air shot of a player jumping in the bouncy castle (Image via u/abarzuajavier on Reddit)

The post begins with the original poster (OP) viewing their bouncy castle from the outside. Players with a good eye may notice the lever which is found right outside of the entrance.

The OP then walks toward the castle, flicks the lever, then walks inside. Instantly, players will notice that the lever activated some pistons, which are pushing and pulling the slime blocks on the floor.

With the extra push from the pistons, the slime blocks send the OP flying into the air, which is way more fun than manually jumping on top of a flat floor of slime blocks as seen in other bouncy castles.

The post ends with the OP sliding down the walls made of honey, exiting the bouncy castle and turning off the mechanism.

Reactions

The post seemed to intrigue Minecraft Reddit, as it gained a monstruous 42.4 thousand upvotes in just one day. Due to the fun nature of this build, many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about it.

What a nice Redditor (Image via Reddit)

In this wholesome thread, the OP is complimented on the aesthetic of the bouncy castle. The OP seemed to be very happy with the compliments, as they state that this is the first time any of their builds were called beautiful.

"One man's trash is another man's treasure" (Image via Reddit)

The OP claims that their build isn't useful at all. One Redditor disagreed with this sentiment. While they didn't explain their reasoning, the most obvious use of a bouncy castle could be to blow off some steam after a long day in the mine.

OP reveals the secret sauce (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP reveals how he created this splendid contraption. He states that he created a clock that activates the pistons after 13 ticks. This allows the player to bounce consistently and without any glitches.

A Redditor with a good eye (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor with an eye for detail noticed that this post had a perfect loop. That means that if the video is looped, it is hard to tell when the video will stop and start.

Great idea (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors noted that this bouncy castle may prevent the player from becoming AFK, which would kick them off of some servers. This may not be true, however if it works that would be amazing.

The following were some of the notable reactions to the post:

