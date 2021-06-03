Signs in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Signs were added to Minecraft in the 0.24_SURVIVAL_TEST. They have a wide variety of uses in the game.

In a game that lacks text, signs provide a way to communicate, guide and entertain the player all at the same time.

Obtaining signs in Minecraft

Villagers do not understand English (Image via u/hjtfir on Reddit)

Signs in Minecraft are very cheap to craft. Any player with access to a small amount of wood can craft tons of signs very quickly.

To craft a sign, the player should place six wooden planks in the top six slots of a crafting table and one stick in the bottom middle slot. Once these resources are placed correctly, the player will receive three signs.

Signs can also be found in various structures such as igloo basements or taiga village houses.

Uses of signs in Minecraft

A Minecraft player uses item frames behind signs for a great effect (Image via Pinterest)

Signs can be used in countless scenarios in Minecraft. In the image above, the player placed an item frame behind a sign to create a cool storage room.

Due to their physical properties, signs can be used to guide or block water from a certain area. When creating an underwater base, players can use signs in the doorway to keep the water out while still being able to enter the base.

Mob farms commonly use signs as a way to guide and stop water from flowing down the mob trap.

The color of a sign is determined by the wood that is used to craft it. The following signs can be created with the respective wood types:

Oak wood sign

Spruce wood sign

Birch wood sign

Jungle wood sign

Acacia wood sign

Dark oak wood sign

Crimson wood sign

Warped wood sign

Each of these signs has two forms: the wall form and the post form.

Signs will be in wall form when placed on a wall. When placed on top of a block, signs will have a post that allows them to stand on their own (hence, post form).

Minecraft players can also use dye on a sign to change the color of the text. With the upcoming Glow Ink Sacs feature, the letters on a sign will be super bright.

Players can watch the video above to learn more about the effects of Glow Ink Sacs on signs in Minecraft.

