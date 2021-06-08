What can players make with copper in Minecraft?

Copper is one of the most exciting additions that are set to arrive with the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. This block is extremely versatile and will have tons of great uses in the game.

Players must wax copper blocks if they intend to use them for builds unless they want the color of the block to change over time.

Uses of copper in new Minecraft update

#1 Craftable Blocks

A massive lightning rod (Image via u/TheBlueBluedogg on Reddit)

As seen in the image above, copper ingots can be used to create a lightning rod, which will attract any lightning strikes within a radius of 32x4x32 in Java Edition and 64x64x64 in the Bedrock Edition. Once it is struck by lightning, the lightning rod will emit a Redstone pulse.

Copper can also be used to make the Spyglass in Minecraft. Once used, the Spyglass allows for a significant zoom effect, similar to a pair of binoculars. This tool is great for players who are looking for a certain mob or searching for ores in a large cave.

Once found and mined, a copper ore block will drop raw copper, which can then be smelted at a furnace to produce one copper ingot.

#2 Building Blocks

A build that uses multiple types of copper blocks for the roof (Image via u/-Anonymous105 on Reddit)

Building is arguably the best use of copper in Minecraft. Copper is one of the most versatile blocks in the game as it goes through multiple visual stages.

Unless it is waxed, the copper block will oxidize, causing it to become green in color. As seen in the image above, the player built their roof with both unoxidized and oxidized copper, creating an interesting effect.

As stated above, players can wax their copper blocks to prevent them from turning green over time. These blocks can be waxed by using a honeycomb on each block.

The video above explains everything players need to know about copper in Minecraft.

