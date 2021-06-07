Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 release date revealed for all regions

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is one of the most highly anticipated updates in the game's history. Mojang officially announced the release date for the update a few days ago.

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part one and two release dates

Part 1

Official artwork for the previously released aquatic update (Image via Mojang)

Part one of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is scheduled to be released on June 8th for all regions. However, the specific times in each area are unclear. It may be released on June 8th at 12 AM in all regions, or it may come out in all places at the same time.

Due to different time zones, the latter may cause some confusion and disappointment for some fans. Nevertheless, all Minecraft players are currently ecstatic to begin their adventures in a new and improved world.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 4 patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

Part 2

An example of the world generation that will be found in part two (Image via Mojang)

While the exact release date for part two of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is unclear, Mojang has stated that it will be released around "the holiday season", which is from October to December 2021.

For many, the second update is the big one. Lots of Minecraft players have gotten tired of the old world generation and are ready for the new and improved world generation that has been showcased.

Mojang decided that it wanted to make sure this world generation was perfect, so it delayed this part of the release to polish it to player's standards. Those who followed the Snapshot release knew they had trouble deciding how they wanted the caves to look and feel.

The video above is Mojang's official post showcasing some of the world generation found in the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor fights two withers at once in hardcore mode

Edited by Ravi Iyer