Minecraft Redditor fights two withers at once in hardcore mode

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Biaxial__ recently tempted fate by challenging two Wither bosses at the same time, all while in Hardcore mode. Hardcore mode in Minecraft raises the stakes for the player, if the player dies, they lose their whole world and all of their builds.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) takes on two Withers at once alone. Fortunately, the OP was prepared for battle and had tons of golden apples, carrots, and a totem of undying. Nevertheless, if the player was not careful they could've easily died.

The Minecraft Reditt Post

The post begins with OP running up to two Wither statues and placing the third and final Wither skeleton head on top. Once the player spawns the two Withers, the player moves back and prepares for the initial explosions, bow in hand locked and loaded.

Once the Withers explode and free themselves, the OP immediately begins shooting at them with the enchanted bow. These shots deal decent damage to Withers, however, the Withers quickly return fire.

The OP begins taking massive damage, and is forced to eat a golden apple. This damage leads to the Withers getting too low and right in range for the OP's melee attacks. These attacks chunk one of the Withers' health, and quickly kill it. The OP then secures the nether star and moves on to the next Wither.

The second Wither proves to be more of a challenge, however the OP leads it away and makes quick work of it with their enchanted netherite sword.

The OP is extremely bold for taking on two Withers in Hardcore mode, however it was barely even a challenge as the player was extremely prepared.

Minecraft Redditor Reactions

Due to the shock value of this post, many Redditors had a lot to say about it. This post gathered a decent 3.1 thousand upvotes in only one day, and they are well deserved.

One Redditor challenged the OP to defeat three Withers while fighting the Ender Dragon. This would be almost impossible, however the OP did handle this fight very well. After reading this, maybe a player should attempt this battle and post it.

In this thread, two Redditors discuss the difference between the Wither fight in both Minecraft versions. Apparently the Wither is harder on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft as it has more health, more damage, and acts more erratically.

The OP did have an insane amount of golden apples which also needs to be considered. One player suspects that the OP created a gold farm with piglins to acquire them. Either that or they mined every gold ore in a million block radius of their base.

Another Minecraft Redditor points out that the scary sound that plays when the Wither is spawned makes the fight seem harder than it actually is. This may be true for the Java Edition of Minecraft, however, according to some the Bedrock Edition Withers are the real deal.

While it is true that the OP did only fight one at a time, it can be assumed that this wasn't on purpose as the other Wither has a mind of its own. One can only wonder what would've happened if both Withers decided to attack the OP at the same time.

Here are some interesting reactions to the Reditt post:

