World Generation in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update: Everything players need to know

As the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update launches tomorrow, players are beginning to wonder what the second part of the update will contain.

As seen in the image above, Minecraft update 1.18 will completely change the world generation of the Overworld. This update is going to overhaul the land above and below the ground, which is great news for players who were beginning to become bored of the classic world generation.

This update will breathe life back into the once unknown and mysterious Overworld.

Underground changes in Minecraft

An early shot of one of the massive caves that will be found in part two (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft will be receiving massive changes to its old and outdated cave systems in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update. Players who spend a lot of time in the mines will be happy to see the following changes:

Dripstone Caves will have dangerous stalactites that can fall from the ceiling, instantly killing the player.

Lush Caves will have lush greenery as well as many new blocks and mobs.

All Ore veins have been completely revamped. For example, Iron veins will be sparsely found. However, they contain tons of iron per vein.

The Deep Dark biome will spawn below y = 0 and contain the Warden as well as Sculk Sensors.

Aquifers are large pockets of water and lava that will spawn in caves.

The crack carver is similar to a ravine. However, it is narrower and deeper.

Cheese caves are large caves with large pillars. Players can fly an elytra in them due to their size.

Spaghetti caves are long and thin and will have small aquifers

These changes are absolutely massive and will give players more incentive to create amazing underground bases.

Above-ground changes in Minecraft

Another view of the above-ground changes that will be found in part two (Image via Mojang)

The above-ground changes in the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update are arguably more exciting than the underground changes.

Players will notice a massive change between the mountains in their current world and the mountains in the image above. Due to the increased height limit in the Overworld (y = 256) , mountains will massively increase in size.

The following biomes have been added to the new update:

Lofty Peaks

Snow Capped Peaks

Snowy Slopes

Mountain Grove

Mountain Meadow

Minecraft players who are interested in learning more about both the underground and above-ground changes should watch the official video from Mojang (above).

