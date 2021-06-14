Top 5 things players need to know about hostile mobs in Minecraft

Any player who has experienced their first night in Minecraft (when not in Peaceful Mode) has encountered at least one hostile mob. These mobs want nothing more than to drain the player's health bar.

Hostile mobs tend to become easier to handle as the player gains more experience in the game. However, it is still important for players to know how these mischievous mobs work so that they can quickly defeat them in an encounter.

5 facts about hostile mobs that Minecraft players should know

#5 - 3 Block Pillar

An example of what these pillars will look like (Image via u/KostekKilka on Reddit)

If a player ever finds themselves in a sticky situation against one or multiple melee hostile mobs, they can quickly build a three-block high pillar to avoid taking damage. The melee mobs won't be able to touch the player. However, the player can still damage the mob.

This technique won't work against ranged mobs like the Skeleton.

#4 - All Hostile Mobs

All of the hostile mobs found in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

All Minecraft players should be aware of every hostile mob found in the game.

Hostile mobs are essentially mobs that will attack the player within their detection range. These mobs are listed below:

Blaze, Chicken Jockey, Creeper, Drowned, Elder Guardian, Endermite, Evoker, Ghast

Guardian, Hoglin, Husk, Magma Cube, Phantom, Piglin Brute, Pillager, Ravager

Ravager Jockey, Shulker, Silverfish, Skeleton, Skeleton Horseman, Slime

Spider Jockey, Stray, Vex, Vindicator, Witch, Wither Skele, Zoglin, Zombie, Zombie Villager

Players who are low on health and food should avoid these mobs at all costs.

The video above shows a player killing every hostile mob in Minecraft while in Hardcore mode.

#3 - Prevention

A player ensuring that his village is safe (Image via u/KimoTheKat on Reddit)

Players who have built a base only to have it exploded by creepers or raided by skeletons know exactly why hostile mob prevention is important.

There are many ways to prevent mobs from invading a player's personal space. Some of these techniques are listed below:

Sufficient light in the base and surrounding area.

Fence or block wall preventing mobs from walking too close.

Defenses such as cactus, traps, or a moat.

If a player uses one or more of the techniques listed above, they will have a much safer Minecraft experience.

#2 - Peaceful Mode

Official artwork for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who cannot stand the existence of hostile mobs can opt to remove them from the game by playing in Peaceful Mode.

This setting can be enabled and disabled, allowing players to chill or fight whenever they want.

#1 - Detection Range

A creeper searching for its next (and final) victim (Image via u/ewanhowell5195 on Reddit)

Players who want to avoid mobs should be aware of their detection ranges. On average, most mobs have a detection range of 16 blocks, which is a decent distance.

Players can train themselves to recognize this range by placing 16 blocks in a row wherever they are and making a note of the distance.

