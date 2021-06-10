Minecraft Redditor creates working portals using floating ender pearls

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/The_PJG has recently made a groundbreaking discovery in terms of teleportation. And this technique requires advanced skill with redstone. The original poster (OP) tries to explain how they created this amazing contraption.

The video above is so impressive that it almost seems like a mod. However, the OP created this without any mods. They also state that this build can be created in survival mode, which is exciting for survival players who want to take a shot at it.

Redditor creates teleportation device using floating ender pearls in Minecraft

The post

The floating ender pearl in action (Image via u/The_PJG on Reddit)

The post begins with a view of both floating ender pearl portals. One is green, and one is red.

The OP then quickly moves towards the red portal and steps inside. Players will notice a floating ender pearl encapsulated in water, with various other components stuffed inside.

After standing inside the portal for a few seconds, the OP is promptly teleported into the green portal, which is standing nearby. The OP then steps into the green portal and is promptly teleported back to the red portal. After using a portal, the ender pearl in the other portal is removed.

The OP then showcases the redstone mechanics behind this build, which are pretty much magic to most players. However, the OP attempts to explain how this build is created in one of the comments below.

Reactions

Due to the sheer impressiveness of this build, it amassed a massive 12.9 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this redstone contraption.

The OP gives some info on his build (Image via Reddit)

In this comment, the OP states that they are planning on creating a map that showcases a few ender pearl-related builds. This is very exciting for redstone builders who are looking for some new tricks.

The OP then states that they are not aware of when this map is being released.

Quite a comment, eh? (Image via Reddit)

In this massive comment, the OP attempts to explain how this magical build works. To summarize, this build uses bubble columns to keep the ender pearl in place. When stepped on, pressure plates remove the water from the other portal, dropping the pearl and teleporting the player.

This is an ingenious build, and the OP deserves more credit.

Maybe the OP doesn't deserve more credit (Image via Reddit)

Apparently, these types of builds are called "stasis chambers." They allow the player to keep an ender pearl in the air while the player does whatever they need to do in the meantime. Still a genius build, though.

Unfortunate truth (Image via Reddit)

Unfortunately, this build does not work with far distances due to how loaded chunks work. This is unfortunate; however, some players will discover how to get around this sad truth.

Magic (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft players wish to be as skilled with redstone as the OP is. However, some don't have the time or patience to make this wish a reality. Hopefully, the OP will release their build map so that players can better understand how to create some of these contraptions.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

