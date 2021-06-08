Top 5 most useful items in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Part one of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is finally here, and some players have already started the grind. Those who want to be prepared before starting the update should be aware of the most useful items that have been added to this amazing update.

While this update has included more than five amazing items, only a few could make the cut.

Listed below are the five most useful items in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

5 new and useful items in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - Raw metals

The raw metals that are being added (Image via u/Sandrosian on Reddit)

Raw metals are a great addition to the new update. Players will recall that Gold and Iron ore were used to drop the ore block once it was broken. Now, these blocks will drop raw metals when broken.

Players will also recall that enchantments such as Fortune would allow players to receive more diamonds and coal while mining. Raw metals have the same effect and allow players to receive multiple metals depending on the level of Fortune.

#4 - Amethyst Shards

An amethyst cluster found inside a geode (Image via Mojang)

Another amazing item found in the new update is the Amethyst Shard. Found inside geodes (seen above), these shards can be used to craft multiple items.

Items that amethyst shards can be used to craft are listed below:

Spyglass

Stained Glass

Amethyst Blocks

Out of these items, Spyglass is certainly the best as it allows for a large zoom to spot mobs and structures from afar.

Also read: Redditor experiences Minecraft VR for the first time

#3 - Azalea

A few azalea saplings. (Image via Minecraft)

Regarding greenery, Azalea trees are a needed addition to Minecraft's overworld. They provide a beautiful change to the scenery with their bright flowers.

Azalea trees also come in two forms: bush mode and tree mode. Bush mode (seen above) is a great way to add style to any build without having a large structure. When provided with bone meal, these bushes grow into full-sized trees with pink flowers.

#2 - Bucket of Axolotl

A cute little Axolotl in a bucket (Image via u/ItsJustVanilla on Reddit)

Almost every Minecraft player is excited about the Axolotl; however, some players don't realize how portable they are.

These cute little guys can be scooped up by a bucket and transported into any body of water desired. This is great news for players who want a pond filled with multi-colored axolotls.

Also read: How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June

#1 - Copper

A great image showcasing the different types of copper (Image via Reddit)

Copper is one of the most useful additions in the new update. As seen in the image above, it is a highly versatile building block and can be used for countless styles of builds.

In addition to its building capability, Copper Ingots can also be used to craft the following items:

Lightning Rod

Spyglass

Copper Block

These items all have their own uses; however, the Spyglass is arguably the best item that can be crafted with copper.

The video above is the official Mojang trailer for the new update.

Part one of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update has just launched, and players now have an idea of what to expect item-wise.

Also read: What can players make with copper in Minecraft?

Edited by suwaidfazal