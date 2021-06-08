How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June

The first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs updates will be arriving in only a few hours, and players are itching to begin the grind. However, before they can run free in their new and improved worlds, they will have to download the update first.

Downloading pre-releases and snapshots has been tricky and sometimes difficult. Luckily, downloading and playing this update will be extremely easy once it is officially released.

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part one: How to download the update

Download Instructions

The official download page for multiple versions of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The steps taken to download the new Minecraft update will be different for each platform. Instructions for each platform are given below.

Java Edition:

Open Minecraft Launcher

Check Minecraft Version

If version states "Latest Release", players can launch the game

If it does not state Latest Release, click arrow to the right of Play

Select Latest Release

Launch the game

iOS/Android

Launch Minecraft

If the game is not updated, it will prompt an update

Update the game and launch again

Xbox

Go to My Apps and Games

Select Minecraft

Select More Options

Select Manage game & addons

Select Updates

If no updates are available, Minecraft is up-to-date

PlayStation

If updates are not set to automatic, select Options

Select Check For Updates

Update Minecraft

Launch the game

Windows 10 (Bedrock)

Minecraft for Windows 10 should automatically update

If not, open Microsoft Store

Click three dots in upper-right corner

Click Downloads and Updates

Click Get Updates

Minecraft will be updated

Launch the game

The instructions above cover every platform, and should help players upgrade to the new Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs. Players should be aware that it is unclear exactly what time the update is dropping. Therefore, players should check official Mojang media to get the update as soon as it is launched in their region.

For those who are curious, the video above showcases some of the new mobs being released in Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs. This is an official video from Mojang, the owners of Minecraft.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 release date revealed for all regions

Edited by david.benjamin