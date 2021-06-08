How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June

The first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs updates will be arriving in only a few hours, and players are itching to begin the grind. However, before they can run free in their new and improved worlds, they will have to download the update first.
Downloading pre-releases and snapshots has been tricky and sometimes difficult. Luckily, downloading and playing this update will be extremely easy once it is officially released.
Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part one: How to download the update
Download Instructions
The steps taken to download the new Minecraft update will be different for each platform. Instructions for each platform are given below.
Java Edition:
- Open Minecraft Launcher
- Check Minecraft Version
- If version states "Latest Release", players can launch the game
- If it does not state Latest Release, click arrow to the right of Play
- Select Latest Release
- Launch the game
iOS/Android
- Launch Minecraft
- If the game is not updated, it will prompt an update
- Update the game and launch again
Xbox
- Go to My Apps and Games
- Select Minecraft
- Select More Options
- Select Manage game & addons
- Select Updates
- If no updates are available, Minecraft is up-to-date
PlayStation
- If updates are not set to automatic, select Options
- Select Check For Updates
- Update Minecraft
- Launch the game
Windows 10 (Bedrock)
- Minecraft for Windows 10 should automatically update
- If not, open Microsoft Store
- Click three dots in upper-right corner
- Click Downloads and Updates
- Click Get Updates
- Minecraft will be updated
- Launch the game
The instructions above cover every platform, and should help players upgrade to the new Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs. Players should be aware that it is unclear exactly what time the update is dropping. Therefore, players should check official Mojang media to get the update as soon as it is launched in their region.
For those who are curious, the video above showcases some of the new mobs being released in Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs. This is an official video from Mojang, the owners of Minecraft.
