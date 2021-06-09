Sculk blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update included the Skulk Trap, which is an amazing redstone-related block with tons of build potential. However, multiple skulk-related blocks are set to be released with the next installation of Caves & Cliffs, update 1.18.

While players do not have all of the information about these blocks, Mojang has provided many pictures and videos of them, so players can only speculate on what their true purposes are. The upcoming blocks will be discussed below.

Minecraft Skulk Blocks

A good look at some skulk blocks (Image via john_lrss on Twitter)

As seen in the image above, skulk blocks have a nice dark-blue look to them, and will have great build potential.

As seen in an official Mojang video, these blocks are located in the Redstone tab in the Creative menu. While it has not been confirmed if they have any Redstone capabilities, players can speculate for the time being.

Skulk Blocks will likely be found in the Deep Dark biome, along with other skulk-related blocks.

Minecraft Skulk Trap

Note the difference between the skulk block (left) and the skulk trap (right) (Image via mcbedrock)

Along with the skulk block is the skulk trap, which has a very similar look. This similarity would explain why it will most likely be used as a trap.

Currently, the effects of this trap are unknown, however Minecraft players can assume that it will activate when stepped on. The skulk trap will also most likely be found in the Deep Dark biome.

This block can also be seen in the Redstone creative menu tab.

Minecraft Skulk Chute

Skulk chutes are the white blocks found next to the skulk sensors (Image via Minecraft News on Twitter) Enter caption

As seen in the image above, the skulk chute is the only skulk block with a different color, making it stand out the most. Along with the other skulk blocks, the skulk chute was also found in the Redstone creative tab.

This block apparently glows but does not emit any light, similar to the glow squid or glow item frame. The white material looks like it could be bone, however this is not confirmed.

The skulk chute will likely be found in Minecraft's Deep Dark biome, along with all of the other blocks.

Minecraft Skulk Veins

Skulk veins can be seen bordering the skulk blocks (Image via tumblr)

Last but certainly not least, are Skulk veins. These cool looking blocks are said to be able to be placed in all directions, similar to glow lichen. This means that players can put them on walls for a cool effect.

Skulk veins are also partly transparent, as players can see the grass block under them in the picture above. They will likely be found in the Deep Dark biome

Again, the skulk veins are also in the Redstone creative tab, meaning they may be able to be used in redstone contraptions.

Seen in the video above is a screencap of Mojang's official Minecraft Deep Dark biome reveal, which showcases all of the Skulk blocks, as well as the upcoming Warden mob.

