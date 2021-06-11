Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2: Everything we know so far

While the Minecraft community is currently enjoying the new additions in Part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update, some may be wondering when the next part will be released.

The second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is arguably better than the first. It contains some game-changing additions that will completely alter the Minecraft experience.

Release date of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2

Official artwork for the initial release of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

The second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will likely be released later this year. Obviously, this could be pushed back if Mojang needs more time to polish all the features.

Players should not be frustrated if the update is pushed back again. It is better to have a completely polished product than a buggy mess that could result in game-breaking crashes and world corruption.

Features of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2

A look at the upcoming Lush Caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

Many players will enjoy the second part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update significantly more as it contains more visually apparent features.

The Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves biomes will be added to the game with this update. As seen in the image above, the Lush Caves biome is absolutely massive and contains a large body of water known as an aquifer.

In addition to these amazing new biomes, the update will also introduce smaller and more random cave generations known as noise caves.

Players who are interested in learning more about the world generation in the update can watch this official video from Mojang:

The Deep Dark biome will spawn deep underground in the upcoming update. The biome will be home to various Skulk blocks as well as the gruesome mob known as The Warden.

The Warden is expected to be the scariest mob in the game, as it is extremely hard to kill and deals massive damage to the player. It can kill a fully armored player with a few hits.

Ore veins will also be significantly changed in the game. More specifically, iron veins are going to be massive, and players will be able to make multiple trips to them, similar to real-life mining.

Mountains will also contain five new biomes. These biomes are listed below:

Mountain Meadow

Mountain Grove

Snowy Slopes

Lofty Peaks

Snow Capped Peaks

