How to access the new cave biomes in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Since the cave and world generation was pushed back to the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update, players are trying to figure out how to access the new biomes in-game, as they were technically added in update 1.17.

Luckily, Mojang has added a quick and simple way for players to take a look at these cave biomes. While players will have to create a new world to do this, at least they can get a closer look at the biomes.

Also read: World Generation in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update: Everything players need to know

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: How to spawn cave biomes in the Java edition

Caves World Type

The dark dripstone caves, with glowstone for visibility (Image via Minecraft)

In an effort to give Minecraft players a sneak peek into the main feature of the upcoming update, Mojang has decided to let players try out the new cave biomes while still playing in the 1.17 update. Players should be aware that these caves will begin spawning in their worlds in the upcoming 1.18 update later this year.

Players should also know that this technique only works in the Java Edition. To spawn the new cave biomes, players will have to execute the following instructions:

Open Minecraft Launcher

Launch Minecraft version 1.17

Select Singleplayer

Select Create new world

Select More world options

Click World Type until Caves is selected

Click Customize under the world type button

Search for either Dripstone Caves or Lush Caves

Select Done

Type in a seed (optional)

Adjust other world options (optional)

Select Create new world

After selecting "create new world" players will begin to load into their new biome. Players must ensure that they have selected the "caves" tab instead of the "single biome" tab, which will most likely be the reason why they spawn on the surface.

Also read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

After loading in, players should be spawned at the cave of their choice if they have followed the instructions correctly.

Upon first glance, players will notice that these biomes are absolutely massive and beautiful. This environment seems quite exciting and builds even more hype for the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update.

Seen above is a video which explores the beautiful lush caves biome. The video was recorded while playing in an earlier snapshot.

To get the full Caves & Cliffs experience, Minecraft players will have to wait until later this year.

Also read: How to make a TNT minecart trap in Minecraft

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube channel - https://bit.ly/3z7EGP2

Edited by david.benjamin