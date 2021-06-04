How to make a TNT minecart trap in Minecraft

TNT minecart traps are some of the most deadly traps in Minecraft. Due to their instantaneous explosions, these traps leave almost no room for error. Players who accidentally activate a minecart TNT trap are in for a rude awakening.

Players looking to pull a prank on their friends do not need to look any further, as TNT minecart traps are extremely versatile and can be used in various techniques. They are also extremely cheap and effective.

How Minecart TNT traps work in Minecraft

A chest trap that will end in certain death if triggered (Image via u/EduardoBarreto on Reddit)

Players looking to build a minecart TNT trap are in luck, as most designs are extremely easy to build.

TNT minecarts instantly explode from various triggers, making them extremely dangerous for players nearby.

In the image above, the player used a chest to activate a dispenser that drops lava on top of a TNT minecart. This will instantly cause the trap to explode.

Cheapest and most effective TNT minecart traps

A rare tree trap in Minecraft (Image via NiceMarkMC on YouTube)

Players should be aware that TNT minecarts will explode after falling from three or more blocks.

With the help of this mechanic, players can put these minecarts at the top of trees for a quick and unsuspecting trap.

Minecraft players can also place a TNT minecart over any ore that has spawned on the ceiling of a cave. Once the player breaks the ore, the minecart will fall on their head, killing them instantly.

Another trap variant is the pressure plate trap (seen in the featured image). This trap will be triggered after a player runs on top of a pressure plate. The plate will trigger the redstone beneath it, causing multiple TNT minecarts to explode at once.

Minecart TNT traps can get increasingly complicated and expensive. However, the traps listed above are the cheapest and most effective ones available to the player.

Players who want to learn about additional traps in Minecraft can watch the video above, which showcases five different TNT minecart traps.

