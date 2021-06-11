Top 5 features in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Part 2 of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update (1.8) will change Minecraft from top to bottom, quite literally. The generation of caves and mountains will completely get revamped, as well as some additional amazing features.

Players are highly excited about this update, and for good reason. While it has tons of fantastic upcoming additions, some are better than others. Listed below are the best features found in the second part of the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update.

Five most exciting features coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two

5) Sculk blocks

Various sculk blocks (Image via kingbdogs on twitter)

Sculk blocks are a fascinating upcoming feature in the second release of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. Not much is known about these blocks, but players have speculated about some of their uses.

All upcoming sculk blocks will be listed below:

Sculk block

Sculk trap

Sculk chute

Sculk veins

The sculk trap is very exciting, as it will likely trap any player or mob that walks on it. The blocks are said to be Redstone-capable, but this has not yet been confirmed.

4) Mountain biomes

One of the various upcoming mountain biomes (Image via Mojang)

With the world height being increased comes the potential for new and improved mountains, and they are massive.

Due to their size, these mountains will contain a few different biomes. These biomes will be listed below:

Mountain meadow

Mountain grove

Snowy slopes

Lofty peaks

Snow-capped peaks

Each of these biomes has its perks and will spawn different mobs and flora. Goats will likely spawn in one or more of these biomes.

3) The Warden

The Warden seen in-game (Image via Mojang)

Slated to be one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft, The Warden is one of the most exciting additions in the upcoming update.

It lurks in the Deep Dark biome (discussed later) and is entirely blind. Due to its blindness, the Warden tracks its prey by locating vibrations and noises.

This mob has tons of health while dealing massive damage simultaneously, and Mojang has stated that players aren't meant to kill the Warden but avoid it at all cost.

2) Caves

An in-game look at the Lush Caves biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update wouldn't be named Caves & Cliffs if it didn't include a revamp to the outdated cave system.

This update will contain two new cave biomes: Lush Caves (seen above) and Dripstone Caves. These biomes are absolutely massive and will hold tons of exclusive items and mobs.

The regular cave generation will also be completely revamped, adding new noise caves known as spaghetti, noodle, and cheese caves. These caves look similar to their names and will spawn commonly throughout the cave layers.

Players wanting to learn more about the upcoming cave generation can view Mojang's official video above.

1) Cliffs

Just wow... (Image via Mojang)

Along with the caves update is a complete overhaul of the terrain generation found in the Overworld.

As seen in the image above, this update will contain massive mountains, each of which has its ecosystem. Players looking outside of a base will see multiple giant mountains in the background, seemingly scraping the sky.

These mountains will allow for fantastic mountain builds and significantly change the look of the Overworld.

